Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, 5:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

West Bank settlers win Israel parliament vote

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

JERUSALEM, Mar 21: Israel's settler movement celebrated Tuesday after parliament annulled part of a law banning them from residing in areas of the occupied West Bank the then Israeli government evacuated in 2005.

That year the government of Ariel Sharon, a long-time settler champion turned peacemaker, oversaw a unilateral withdrawal by Israel from the Gaza Strip, and the removal of Jewish settlers from the Palestinian enclave and four settlements in the northern West Bank.

Legislation passed at the time barred Israelis from staying in those areas, but an amendment approved by lawmakers overnight permits Israelis to return to the West Bank settlement sites near the city of Nablus.

The parliamentary vote notably paves the way for Israeli authorities to formally allow settlers to return to Homesh, the only one of the four sites whose residents were forcibly removed before their homes were demolished.

Most governments around the world consider all Jewish settlements in the Palestinian territories as illegal but Israel disputes this.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power in December, at the helm of one of the most right-wing administrations in the country's history.

Amid a surge in violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the UN Security Council last month called on all parties "to observe calm and restraint, and refrain from provocative actions".

The council in a February 20 statement expressed its "strong opposition to all unilateral measures that impede peace -- including Israeli construction and expansion of settlements, confiscation of Palestinians' land and the 'legalisation' of settlement outposts."

Israel's far-right settler lobby has made Homesh a symbol of their cause.

A small group of activists returned to the site in 2009 and built a yeshiva, a Jewish seminary, which was evacuated dozens of times by Israeli forces until the military ultimately allowed them to stay.

In December 2021, an AFP photographer saw the school and a dormitory at the site which were made from tarpaulin mounted on wooden frames. The site was being guarded by the Israeli military.     AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Imran secures protective bail from LHC in 2 terrorism cases
Macron defiant as anger smoulders over French pension reform
West Bank settlers win Israel parliament vote
Boris Johnson says 'partygate' untruths were honest mistake
Japan, China push opposing visions in top-level visits
Kremlin tells officials to stop using iPhones
Former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou will visit China
North Korea's Kim leads 'nuclear counterattack' simulation drill


Latest News
Bangladesh Make Two Changes to Squad for Third ODI Against Ireland
Russia’s reliance on China rises amid Ukraine sanctions
3 Barishal cops sued for torturing women in custody
Teenager dies falling from building in Dhaka’s Kamalapur
Thai election to be held May 14: commission
Ramadan in Saudi Arabia begins on Thursday
Dhaka to raise "shortcomings" of US HR report to Washington
Three youth held with 1.5 kgs heroin in Dinajpur
BNP leaders don't want Khaleda's release: Hasan
Future of Bangladesh, UK depends on scientific, technological excellence: Dickson
Most Read News
NSTU student found hanging on rooftop of dormitory
Committee to decide Ramadan start date Wednesday
One killed as gas cylinder of truck blasts while refilling at pump station
No bar for Shahabuddin to take oath as president: SC
Shaukat Mahmood expelled from BNP
Global Health Research Centre for Non-Communicable Diseases and Environmental Change launched in Dhaka
World should take steps to stop war in Ukraine: PM tells CNN
Sculptor Shamim Sikder passes away
Search at Dhaka University's SM Hall, 7 outsiders found
Bicycle rider killed in Satkhira road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft