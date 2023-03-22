Video
Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, 5:50 AM
Boris Johnson says 'partygate' untruths were honest mistake

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

LONDON, Mar 21: Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged Tuesday that he misled Parliament about rule-breaking government parties during the coronavirus pandemic - but insisted he never intentionally lied.

Britain's boisterous former leader is set to be grilled by lawmakers on Wednesday over whether he lied when he denied there had been parties in his Downing Street offices in violation of Covid-19 lockdown rules. If found to have lied deliberately, he could be suspended or even lose his seat in Parliament.

In a dossier of written evidence to the House of Commons Committee of Privileges, Johnson acknowledged that "my statements to Parliament that the Rules and Guidance had been followed at all times did not turn out to be correct." But he said his statements "were made in good faith and on the basis of what I honestly knew and believed at the time. I did not intentionally or recklessly mislead the House."

The committee will quiz Johnson in person on Wednesday afternoon about "partygate," the scandal over gatherings in government offices in 2020 and 2021 that breached the government's pandemic restrictions.    AP



