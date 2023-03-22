International Day of Forests observed at Kaptai

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Mar 21: International Day of Forests was observed in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



Chattogram Hill Tracts South Forest Division and private development organization Ashika Development Associates jointly organized a discussion at Rangamati Kaptai Prashanthi Park in the morning on the occasion of the Day.



Kaptai Range Officer of Southern Forest Division Khandkar Mahamudul Haque Murad presided over the programme where Upazila Nirbahi officer Rumon Dey was present as the chief guest. The discussion was conducted by Ashika Communication Officer Prabir Chakma.



Ashika Project Coordinator Bidhan Chakma delivered the welcome speech at the discussion while Dr Nikhil Chakma, assistant professor of Forestry Department at Rangamati Science and Technology University, was the keynote speaker.



Assistant Forest Conservator of Chattogram Hills South Forest Division Masum Alam, UP Chairman Engineer Abdul Latif, Karnaphuli CMC President Twai Aung Marma, Kaptai CMC President Kazi Maksudur Rahman Babul, Kaptai Press Club President Md Kabir Hossain and General Secretary Jhulan Dutt spoke as special guests.



Earlier, a procession that paraded the streets of the town was brought out.







