179 held on different charges in 7 dists

A total of 179 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in seven districts- Rajshahi, Pirojpur, Rajbari, Panchagarh, Shariatpur, Mymensingh and Satkhira, in recent times.



RAJSHAHI: A total of 157 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.



Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 11 people on various charges in the city.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.



Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant and the remaining two were arrested on different charges.



However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.



Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 22 people on various charges in the city.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.



Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrant, eleven were drug addicts and the remaining four were arrested on various charges.



On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 24 people on various charges in the city.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.



Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrant, 12 were drug addicts and the remaining four were arrested on various charges.



Meanwhile, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-5) arrested a man along with a firearm and ammunition in the city on Thursday night.



The arrested man is Sarwar Jaman, 34, a resident of Bhadra area under Boalia Police Station (PS) in the city.



According to RAB-5, acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at Bhadra at around 11:30pm, and arrested the person.



At that time, a foreign pistol, one magazine and one knife were also recovered from his possession.



The RAB team detained the person for his long-term involvement in firearms trading and trafficking. He was an absconder of 13 criminal cases including robbery, arms, kidnapping and drugs, for long. A case was filed with Boalia PS in this connection and the arrested person along with the seized firearm and ammunition was handed over to police on Friday morning.



Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 19 people in separate drives in the city from Wednesday night till Thursday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.



Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrant, eight were drug addict and the remaining three were arrested on various charges.



Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.



On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 20 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.



Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, six were drug addicts and the remaining five were arrested on various charges.



Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 22 people in separate drives in the city from Sunday night till Monday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.



Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, six were drug addicts and the remaining six were arrested on various charges.



Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 17 people in separate drives in the city from Saturday night till Sunday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Sunday morning.



Among the arrestees, four had arrest warrant, five were drug addict and the remaining eight were arrested on various charges.



Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 11 people in separate drives in the city from Friday night till Saturday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.



Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrant, one was drug addict and the remaining three were arrested on various charges.



On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 10 people in separate drives in the city from Thursday night till Friday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.



Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrants, one was drug addict and the remaining two were arrested on various charges.



PIROJPUR: Police arrested a drug dealer with marijuana in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested was Dulal Mia, 30, hailed from Boalia Upazila in Sylhet.



Acting on a tip-off, police searched a bus of 'JB Paribahan' at Battala under Bhandaria Upazila and arrested Dulal along with 5.1 kg of marijuana. Meanwhile, police detained the bus.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria PS Asikuzzaman said police have filed a case under Narcotics Control Act with the PS. The arrested Dulal Mia was sent to Pirojpur Jail on Tuesday following a court order, the OC said.



GOALANDA, RAJBARI: Police in a drive arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 25 bottles of phensedyl from Goalanda Upazila of the district on Monday evening.



The arrested are Md Minazul Mondal alias Mirazul, 35 and Chaina Khatun, 37.



Goalanda Ghat PS OC Swapan Kumar Majumder said, acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a raid in a bus on the Dhaka-Khulna highway and arrested the duo along with drugs.



A case was filed with the PS against them under Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



PANCHAGARH: Three more cases were filed on Friday in connection with the recent clashes between police and members of the Ahmadiyya community in the district.



With this, the total number of the cases now stood at 16.



Superintendent of Police (SP) SM Sirajul Islam Huda confirmed the matter.



In another development, eight more people were arrested in connection with the attacks, the SP said, adding that a total of 173 people have so far been arrested. The accused were arrested after checking video footage and reports of the intelligence, he said, adding that no innocent persons were held.



On the other hand, members of the law enforcing agencies were on a high alert centring Friday's prayer to ward off any unexpected incident further.



A good number of police and RAB personnel were deployed at important city points and two mosques of the Ahmadiyya community, the police official said.



Surveillance by the intelligence was increased in the district to avoid any unwanted incident, the SP added.



Deputy Commissioner Md Jahurul Islam, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Masudul Huque and Sadar PS OC Abdul Latif Mia, among others, visited various spots in the district town on Friday.



On March 3 last, two people were killed and at least 50 others including policemen were injured in the clash between a section of Muslim devotees and police during a protest march of the devotees demanding the closure of an Ahmadiyya community's event in the district town.



SHARIATPUR: Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of Police on Monday arrested a death-row convict in a case over the killing of a businessman in the district about 9 years back.



The convict is Md Babu Kazi alias Sumon, 35, son of late Harun Kazi of Bilaspur Village in Zajira Upazila.



SP (Media and Awareness Unit) of ATU Mohammad Aslam Khan said acting on a tip-off, a team of ATU conducted a drive in Chakdhobazar area under Naria Upazila of the district at around 12:15pm and arrested the man.



According to the case statement, police recovered the body of Md Halim, 28, son of Haji Afsar Uddin, packed in a sack from an under-constructed abandoned house in Fatullah Thana on August 17, 2014.



A case was filed with the PS concerned following a complaint filed by the deceased's brother Md Shamim.



Later on, the court sentenced him to death in the case.



The court also fined him Tk 50,000, and in default he has to suffer six more months in rigorous imprisonment.



MYMENSINGH: DB Police arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in murder of a schoolgirl after gang-rape in Fulbaria Upazila of the district.



The DB arrested them after conducting drives in Mymensingh and Tangail and adjoining areas.



The arrested are: Shahjahan, 26, Shahid Mia, 38, Alamgir Hossain, 28, Rasel Mia, 19, from Raghunathpur of Phulpur Upazila, and Masum Billah alias Fajar Ali, 22, of the adjacent Polash area.



Mymensingh SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan said the schoolgirl went missing after she got out of her house and went to a latrine in the evening on February 24 last. On the following morning, her body was found hanging from a branch of a mango tree. After recovery, police found the evidence of gang-rape and murder examining the body.



Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan said the DB Police launched an investigation to unearth the mystery of the murder after the girl's mother filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Fulbaria PS on the following day. Later on, the DB personnel arrested five persons conducting drives at different places. Of them, two submitted confessional statements to the court. They confessed that they had murdered the schoolgirl after carrying out perverted sexual activities on the girl one after another.



Police said all the arrested persons were the labourers of a brick-kiln. There are a number of cases including abduction and gang-rape against them pending with different PSs.



SATKHIRA: Five persons including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police have been arrested on charge of extortion in Ashashuni Upazila of the district.



They were arrested from Kalyanpur area under the upazila on March 3 last.



At that time, a revolver, eight rounds of bullet, a magazine, two handcuffs and a private car were also seized from their possession.



The arrested are: Rubel Hossain, son of Abdul Alim Sana of Godaipur area under the upazila; Monir Hossain, 35, son of Raham Ali of Pantadubi area in Pirojpur Sadar Upazila; Sohel Sikder, 33, son of Anwar Sikder of the same area; Abul Kalam Mridha, 35, son of Yunus Mridha of Char Loharkati, and Saiful Islam, 32, son of Abdul Malek Mia of Purbo Shikarpur.



Nazrul Islam, son of late Gani Mistry of Kalyanpur area under Ashashuni upazila has been absconding. Detained Rubel Hossain works as ASI at Pirojpur Sadar PS.



Pirojpur Sadar PS OC Masuduzzaman said ASI Rubel Hossain was not found at the PS on Friday night and he didn't take any leave.

The OC further said he heard on Saturday morning that Rubel was caught in Ashashuni.



