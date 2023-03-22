384 families to get Ashrayan houses at Lohagara

LOHAGARA, CHATTOGRAM, Mar 21: About 384 homeless families in Lohagara Upazila of the district will get new houses in the fourth phase of the Ashrayan-2 project on Wednesday.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually attend the distribution programme from Ganabhaban as the chief guest at 10am on Wednesday as a part of the country-wide programmes.



Lohagara Upazila administration organized a press briefing at the Upazila Parishad meeting room on Tuesday to mark the programme.



Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sharif Ulya presided over the briefing where Lohagara Press Club President Nurul Islam, General Secretary Abul Kalam Azad, and Lohagara Upazila Administrative Officer Mosleh Uddin were present, among others.



