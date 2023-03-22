Video
Home Countryside

‘Media can help face challenges of 4th industrial revolution’

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Mar 21: Speakers here on Tuesday said mass media can play a vital role in facing challenges of fourth industrial revolution.

"There is no alternative to building ICT-based skill manpower in facing future challenges. Improved civic facilities should ensure aiming at people to build Digital Bangladesh as well as Smart Bangladesh," they said while speaking at a seminar styled "Fourth Industrial Revolution, Role of Mass Media," held at the Journalist Humayun Kabir Balu Auditorium at Khulna Press Club.

Regional Office of Press Information Department (PID) organized the seminar with Deputy Chief Officer of PID A S M Kabir in the chair.

Director of Khulna Export Development Bureau Zeenat Ara Ahmed, Khulna Press Club President S M Nazrul Islam and Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ) President Faruk Ahmed addressed as special guests.

Additional District Commissioner (LA) Atiqul Islam addressed the seminar as the chief guest while Assistant Professor of Mass Communication and Journalism Discipline of Khulna University (KU) Mamun-ur-Rashid presented the keynote paper while Senior Information Officer of PID Mehedi Hasan delivered the welcome speech. Assistant Information Officer of PID Md Atiqur Rahman conducted the programme.

The chief guest said, using of revolutionary ICT technology like artificial intelligence and block chain technology has begun globally during the fourth industrial revolution.

 "Opportunities for the third world countries like Bangladesh have been created in various sectors including agriculture, education and health through the best use of fourth industrialisation revolution," he added.

He also said, journalists can play a special role through acquiring ICT-based knowledge.


