Four to die, 18 jailed on different charges

Four people were sentenced to death and 18 others jailed in different terms in separate cases in eight districts- Chattogram, Joypurhat, Jhenidah, Bogura, Panchagarh, Narayanganj, Rajshahi and Bhola, in recent times.



CHATTOGRAM: A court in the district on Sunday has sentenced a young man to death in a case filed over killing a 18-year-old girl after rape.



Chattogram Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal -7 Judge Ferdus Ara handed down the verdict in absence of the convict.



The condemned convict is Ali Akbar, 22, son of late Hachi Mia, a resident of Fatikchhari.



The court also fined the convict Tk 10 lakh.



Public Prosecutor (PP) of the tribunal Ariful Alam confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, Ali Akbar had a relationship with the girl. The convict claimed that they got married. Later on, the girl went to her father's house and asked Tk one lakh for her husband. As her family members denied giving the amount, she left the house on January 12, 2016.



Locals found the body of the girl hanging from a branch of a tree in Badulkhil area on January 20, 2016.

An unnatural death case was filed with Bhujpur Police Station (PS) in this connection.



Investigation officer of the case Sub-Inspector (SI) Salauddin of the PS submitted a charge-sheet to the court mentioning that the girl was strangled to death after rape.



Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



JOYPURHAT: A court in the district sentenced six people to life-term of imprisonment in a murder case in Sadar Upazila in 2007.



Joypurhat Additional District and Sessions Judge Nurul Islam handed down the verdict on Thursday noon in presence of the convicts.



The condemned convicts are: Ahmed Ali, his wife Mina Begum, their three sons Altab Hossain, Montaz Ali and Entaz Ali, and Anwar Hossain, son of Abdus Sattar. All of them are residents of Debrail Village in Sadar Upazila.



The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer two more years in jail.



According to the prosecution, the convicts hacked one Rashid of the area following a previous enmity on April 11, 2007. Later on, Rashid succumbed to his injuries at a hospital while undergoing treatment.



The deceased's son Mizanur Rahman lodged a murder case with Joypurhat Sadar PS on April 17.



Following this, the court pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



JHENIDAH: A man was sentenced to death and another got five years' imprisonment in two different murder and drug cases recently.



A court in the district sentenced a man to death for burning three children to death in Shailkupa Upazila in 2016.



The condemned convict is Iqbal Hossain, son of Golam Nabi, a resident of Kabirpur Village of the upazila.



At the same time, the court also fined him Tk three lakhs.



Jhenidah District and Sessions Judge Md Nazimuddaula handed down the verdict on Wednesday.



PP of the court Advocate Ismail Hossain confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, convicted Iqbal had a dispute with his father Golam Nabi regarding money transactions. Due to this, on January 3, 2016, Iqbal called his nephews Safin, Amin and Mahin to his house to show cartoons. Then he beat them severely with hammers. Later on, he opened a gas cylinder after locking the house and set it on fire. Safin and Amin were burnt to death on the spot and Mahin died while undergoing treatment in hospital.



Delwar Hossain, father of Safin and Amin, filed a case with Shailkupa PS in this regard.



After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against Iqbal to the court on February 17 of that year.



Following this, the court delivered the verdict after taking depositions of the witnesses.



Meanwhile, a court in the district recently sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment in a drug case filed in 2016.



Judge Nazimudullah of Senior Special Tribunal at District and Sessions Judge Court passed the order.



The convict is Malek Mondal, a resident of Kaluhuda Village in Moheshpur Upazila of the district.



The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.



According to the prosecution, on information, police arrested Malek Mondal along with 174 bottles of phensedyl from his house on September 20, 2016.



Police, later, filed a case with Moheshpur PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act.



A charge-sheet was submitted to the court on October 31 on the same year.



After examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses, the court passed the verdict on Sunday.



BOGURA: A court in the district recently sentenced a man to death and seven others to jail in different terms for killing a van-puller in Kahalu Upazila in 2007.



Bogura Additional District and Sessions Judge Rubaiya Yasmin handed down the verdict on Wednesday noon.



The condemned convict, who got life sentence, is Yunus Ali Molla, son of late Tamiz Uddin Molla, a resident of Aghore Dharapara Village in Kahalu Upazila.



The court also fined him Tk 50,000.



The other convicts are: Afzal Hossain, Fakir, Ashraful Sarker, Ataur Rahman, Sabuj Sarker, Azizul Haque Roni, Sirajul Islam and Sohag Sheikh.



Additional PP Advocate Jahurul Islam confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, the accused killed Juran Ali Sarker, a van-puller, over previous enmity on November 17, 2007.



The deceased's father Shamsul Sarker lodged a murder case with Kahalu PS on the next day.



PANCHAGARH: A court in the district recently sentenced a man to death for killing his child on March 31, 2019.



Panchagarh Additional District and Sessions Judge Anisur Rahman handed down the verdict in presence of the convict on March 13.



The condemned convict is Najimul Haque, a resident of Shingroad Purba Jaydhardangha Village under Sadar Upazila.



According to the case statement, Nazjimul got married with Rashida Begum 11 years ago. After the marriage, he used to torture her often, but he increased the torture after she gave birth to three girls.



On March 31 in 2019, Najimul started beating her wife and stabbed his daughters as they tried to stop him. He went to hide soon after the incident.



Later on, neighbours rescued the injured and took them to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared 6-month-old Ratna dead.



Rashidul Islam, the convict's father-in-law, filed a case with the PS concerned as the plaintiff accusing three people.



Panchagarh PS SI Jamal Hossain submitted a charge-sheet against the accused on October 31, 2020.



Then the court delivered the verdict against Najimul and acquitted two other accused after taking depositions of 19 witnesses.



SONAGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A court here recently has sent two former police officials of Sonargaon PS to jail in a case filed over torturing a cloth trader in Sonargaon Upazila of the district.



Narayanganj District and Sessions Judge sent them to jail after they surrendered before the court at noon.



The jailed persons are former officer-in-charge (OC) of Sonargaon PS Morshed Alam and SI Sadhan Kumar Basak.



Confirming the matter, Narayanganj Court Police Inspector Asaduzzaman said the accused were sent to jail on Sunday after they surrendered before the court.



Earlier on February 9, Narayanganj District and Sessions Judge As-Shams Jaglul Hossain issued arrest warrant against them.



PP of the court Advocate Moniruzzaman Bulbul said a case was filed against the police officials under the Custodial Death Act for torturing the plaintiff physically and mentally abusing the official power.



Anisur Rahman Alamgir, plaintiff of the case, said apart from inflicting torture, the two police officials also demanded money. "After torturing us inside the PS, they demanded money from Jahidul Islam Shopon, another victim. I was a witness. They also inflicted torture upon me. They have been threatening to harm my family constantly after filing the case against them."

Narayanganj Court Police Inspector Asaduzzaman said a departmental investigation was also carried out against the two police officials following the filing of the case by trader Anisur Rahman Alamgir.



According to the case statement, at night on October 7, 2018, cloth trader Anisur Rahman Alamgir and former MP Kaiser Hasnat's APS and Juba League leader Jahidul Islam Shopon were picked up from Duttapara area and taken to Sonargaon PS making blindfolded.



Then both the police officials had inflicted inhuman torture on the arrested persons. At that time, the trader lost his consciousness and he was admitted to the upazila hospital. They were threatened there not to disclose anything to anybody else.



Later on, trader Anisur Rahman Alamgir filed a case against the two police officials with the Narayanganj court.



RAJSHAHI: The cyber tribunal court in the district sentenced a young man to one-year imprisonment for allegedly leaking question papers in various government recruitment examinations.



Ziaur Rahman, the judge of that court, pronounced the verdict on Tuesday.



Convicted SM Sanaullah Sunny, 24, is the son of Saheb Ali of Ashtalanka Newgram area in Chatmohar Upazila of Pabna.

The court also fined Tk 1 lakh, and in default, he has to suffer three more months in jail.



Rajshahi Cyber Tribunal PP Advocate Ismat Ara confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, Sunny had been leaking question papers of various government exams and providing fake answer sheets through Bluetooth devices. In May, 2019, a case was filed with Chatmohar PS against him.



Following this, the judge handed down the verdict.



LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A court in the district sent a man to jail in a case filed for not paying his mother's maintenance cost.



Babul Hawlader, of Ward No. 9 under Dholigurnagar Union in Lalmohan Upazila, was arrested by police from Dauri Bazar Police Check Post area on Monday night.



Earlier, Babul Hawlader's mother Rokea Begum lodged the case against his son with Lalmohan PS.



The accused was sent to jail following a court order on Tuesday afternoon.



In the case statement, Rokeya Begum said his son alone is taking the facilities of his father's properties. He did not pay any maintenance cost to his mother. "My son tortures me when I ask him about the maintenance cost. I take the decision to lodge the case as no other option is left now."



Lalmohan PS OC Mahabubur Rahman said, on Monday night, Rokeya Begum filed a case with the PS for not getting maintenance from her son.



"We have arrested the accused and he was produced before the court in the afternoon," the OC added.

