

1,160 landless families in Pirojpur to get houses today



This information was disclosed by deputy commissioner (DC) Mohammed Jahedur Rahman at the press conference held in his office conference room on Monday evening.



The houses will be handed over virtually by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina like elsewhere in the county at 10 am.



These houses include 310 in Nazirpur, 100 each in Nesarabad and Kawkhali, 133 in Pirojpur Sadar, 74 in Indurkani, 166 in Bhandaria, and 277 in Mathbaria upazilas.



DC said, six upazilas out of seven ones will be declared free of landless and homeless people.



The house distribution function will be joined by ministers, state ministers, deputy ministers, and public representatives.



Already 4,116 poor families have been rehabilitated with houses having all utility facilities including electricity, drinking water and graveyard, the DC added.



The press conference was organized by the district administration. It was presided over by Additional DC (ADC-Revenue) Md Aminul Islam.



Among others, Additional District Magistrate Madhubi Roy, and ADC (Education and ICT) Md Selim Hossain were present.



