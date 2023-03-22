Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, 5:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

1,160 landless families in Pirojpur to get houses today

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

1,160 landless families in Pirojpur to get houses today

1,160 landless families in Pirojpur to get houses today

PIROJPUR, Mar 21: A total of 1,160 landless and homeless people will get houses and two decimal land each under the 4th phase of Ashrayan programme of the government on Wednesday.

This information was disclosed by deputy commissioner (DC) Mohammed Jahedur Rahman at the press conference held in his office conference room on Monday evening.

The houses will be handed over virtually by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina like elsewhere in the county at 10 am.

These houses include 310 in Nazirpur, 100 each in Nesarabad and Kawkhali, 133 in Pirojpur Sadar, 74 in Indurkani, 166 in Bhandaria, and 277 in Mathbaria     upazilas.

DC said, six upazilas out of seven ones will be declared free of landless and homeless people.

The house distribution function will be joined by ministers, state ministers, deputy ministers, and public representatives.

Already 4,116 poor families have been rehabilitated with houses having all utility facilities including electricity, drinking water and graveyard, the DC added.

The press conference was organized by the district administration. It was presided over by Additional DC (ADC-Revenue) Md Aminul Islam.

Among others, Additional District Magistrate Madhubi Roy, and ADC  (Education and ICT) Md Selim Hossain  were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
International Day of Forests observed at Kaptai
179 held on different charges in 7 dists
384 families to get Ashrayan houses at Lohagara
‘Media can help face challenges of 4th industrial revolution’
Four to die, 18 jailed on different charges
1,160 landless families in Pirojpur to get houses today
Obituary
Three men electrocuted in Sylhet, Mymensingh


Latest News
Bangladesh Make Two Changes to Squad for Third ODI Against Ireland
Russia’s reliance on China rises amid Ukraine sanctions
3 Barishal cops sued for torturing women in custody
Teenager dies falling from building in Dhaka’s Kamalapur
Thai election to be held May 14: commission
Ramadan in Saudi Arabia begins on Thursday
Dhaka to raise "shortcomings" of US HR report to Washington
Three youth held with 1.5 kgs heroin in Dinajpur
BNP leaders don't want Khaleda's release: Hasan
Future of Bangladesh, UK depends on scientific, technological excellence: Dickson
Most Read News
NSTU student found hanging on rooftop of dormitory
Committee to decide Ramadan start date Wednesday
One killed as gas cylinder of truck blasts while refilling at pump station
No bar for Shahabuddin to take oath as president: SC
Shaukat Mahmood expelled from BNP
Global Health Research Centre for Non-Communicable Diseases and Environmental Change launched in Dhaka
World should take steps to stop war in Ukraine: PM tells CNN
Sculptor Shamim Sikder passes away
Search at Dhaka University's SM Hall, 7 outsiders found
Bicycle rider killed in Satkhira road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft