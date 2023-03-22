Video
Dimuth's desire to resign from Sri Lanka's Test captaincy is not haste

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka's Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne's desire to resign from the Test captaincy was not taken in haste, according to one of the sources in the SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket).

"No, he has not decided to leave the captaincy suddenly. It was also not after the team's heavy loss in the second Test. He wanted to leave the captaincy on a high note. In fact, he had spoken to this much before boarding a flight to New Zealand", the source, speaking exclusively over the telephone, said.

On Monday, the 35-year-old Dimuth Karunaratne had openly expressed his desire to relinquish the Test captaincy even without giving any hints to the team-mates. He is likely to have spoken to the chief selector (Pramody Wickramsinghe) before the tour began.

"He wants to hand over the Test captaincy to Dhananjaya de Silva, though he may have just discussed it with the chief selector".  "He has not yet tendered his resignation and therefore the question of accepting the same does not arise yet. We are not sure whether the selectors would persuade him but it is sure he wants to continue to be the team-member as of now", the source further added.



