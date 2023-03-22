Video
Independence Day Water Polo

Bangladesh Army emerge champions

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Bangladesh Army emerged champions in the Independence Day Water Polo competition beating Bangladesh Navy by 5-1 goals in the final held on Tuesday at Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming Complex in the city's Mirpur.

Besides, Bangladesh Police finished third in the competition beating Bangladesh Air Force by 2-1 goals in the place-deciding match.

Commanding Officer of Bangladesh Navy Captain SM Mezbahuddin, (N), PSC, BN was present as the chief guest and distributed the prizes among the winners after the final phase matches in the afternoon.

General Secretary of Bangladesh Swimming Federation (BSF) MB Saif presided over the prize distribution ceremony.

Organised by Bangladesh Swimming Federation (BSF), Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force and Bangladesh Police water polo teams took part in the daylong meet, which was held marking the Independence and National Day.     BSS


