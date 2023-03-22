Rupganj overcomes Tanzid scare to secure third win in DPL

Promising youngster Tanzid Hasan Tamim blasted his career-best 142 but that was not enough to resist Legends of Rupganj juggernaut.



Overcoming Tanzid's run-a-ball knock, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza-led Rupganj sealed a three-wicket victory over Brothers Union to secure their third straight win in the Dhaka Premier League on Tuesday at BKSP-3 ground.



Defending champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and title aspirants Prime Bank Cricket Club also recorded their third successive victory at different venues across the city on the day, beating their respective opponents.



Legends of Rupganj vs Brothers Union

Riding on Tanzid's 142 ball-142 that included 14 fours and four sixes, Brothers Union posted 299-5 after being put into bat first. While Tanzid's knock was instrumental to keep the side in the hunt for a big total, Myshukur Rahman played 49 ball-53 not out to push the score closer to 300-run mark.



Rupganj however raced to the victory with eight balls to spare, reaching 302-7 with Indian recruit Chirag Jani playing the vital role with 84 ball-74, a knock laced with seven fours and one six.



But it was youngster Parvej Hossain Emon who gave the side a flying start in the chase of a big total. His six-laden knock made the Brothers bowler hapless, making a platform for Chriag Jani. Before being out by Sabbir Hossain who claimed 3-41, Emon hammered 43 ball-66 with four fours and seven sixes. Wicket-keeper Irfan Shukkur was the other notable scorer with 53.



Prime Bank vs Shinepukur

Skipper Mohammad Mithun struck a brilliant 93 as Prime Bank outclassed Shinepukur Cricket Club by 78 runs for their third straight victory at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.



Thanks to Mithun's knock, which was complemented by Adil Amin's 64 not out, Prime Bank piled up 295-8. Opener Prantik Nawrose Nabil chipped-in-with 43 and Al-Amin added 39.



Fast bowler Rubel Hossain returned figures of 4-36 and was ably supported by fellow pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja's 2-41 as Prime Bank defended the total with ease, wrapping up Shinepukur's innings for 217 in 45.1 overs.



Sri Lanka recruit Sangeeth Cooray who was given the captaincy of the team, made highest 49 for Shinepukur.



Sheikh Jamal vs City Club

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club clinched a narrow 5-run victory over City Club by DLS method in the rain-hit game at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah.



Opting to bat first, Sheikh Jamal put on 228 before being all out in 49.4 overs with Saif Hassan striking 56 and Shykat Ali making 52.



They gave the side a solid start, sharing 110-run for the opening stand but Rupganj middle order batters failed to capitalize on. Taibur Rahman was the other notable scorer with 39.



City Club captain Robiul Haque had figures of 4-36 while Taufik Ahmed snared 2-61.



City Club's target was set 168 in 32 overs after the rain interrupted the proceedings. However, they were able to reach 162-8 in 32 overs and conceded a 5-run defeat.



Pacer Shafiqul Isalm took 3-37 to wreak havoc on the City batting line up. Opener Tawfiq Khan Tushar was the highest scorer for the team with 42. BSS



