

Bangladesh wins hat-trick title beating Chinese Taipei 42-28



Bangladesh won the first edition of the meet in 2021 and successfully retained the title for second consecutive editions. The first edition was participated by five teams, the second one involved eight teams in 2022 and this year the third one- involved 12 teams. It would be mentionable that Bangladesh has never tasted any defeat in the three editions to date.



Both the finalists Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei qualified for the next edition of the Kabaddi world Cup billed to be held next year.



However, Chinese Taipei posed some strong challenges from the very beginning with their agility and fitness and it was a neck-to-neck fight in the initial minutes. Chinese Taipei led in the initial minutes and in the sixth minute, the scoreline was tied 6-6. Bangladesh for the first time took the lead in the 11th minute with a scoreline of 8-7. Bangladesh earned three Lonas in the final and the first one was inflicted in the 15th minute. A fine raid by inspiring skipper Tuhin Tarafder saw two Taipei players ousted consequentially ending in the first Lona. Bangladesh ended the first leading 20-14.



After the change of ends, Bangladesh continued their attacking approach and it was Tuhin Tarafder who carried the flag again.



He managed to get past the two existing Taipei players resulting in the second Lona of the match. Bangladesh started to fire all cylinders from that moment and the margin of points also started to get bigger. Efficient time and player management never allowed Taipei to get past the gridlock of Bangladesh and Bangladesh had the last laugh.



Tuhin Tarafder with his 16 points grabbed the Best Player and Best Catcher of the final award while Mizanur Rahman was adjudged Most Valuable Player and Best Raider of the meet. Chia-Mingg Chang of Taipei scored eight points.



State minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Rusell MP distributed the prizes as the chief guest. Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, the President of the Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation and the Inspector General of Bangladesh Police presided over the occasion. Habibur Rahman, the Additional IG of Bangladesh Police and the General Secretary of Kabaddi Federation, Mohammad Sarwar, the Secretary General of the Asian Kabaddi Federation, Sathasivanm Munisami, the Secretary General of International Kabaddi Federation and the representatives of sponsors were also present among others.



