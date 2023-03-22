

Bangladesh meets powerful Russia today



In its first match at the Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium on Monday, Bangladesh faced no tough challenge from the opponent as the host booters literally made it a goal-galore and a point of boosting up their morale for the next tasks.



The difference between Russia and Bangladesh women's national teams on the FIFA Women's ranking table is easily recognisable.



Russia is 26th while Bangladesh is 140th. However, these rankings only represent senior national teams. Still, Russia is considered the superior team in the tournament.



Despite being a team of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), Russia is playing in the South Asian region's tournament after getting an invitation from the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF). The story is quite simple.



After the Russian invasion of Ukraine that started in February last year, the Football Union of Russia was awarded a suspension by FIFA and UEFA, per a recommendation by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). FIFA and UEFA altogether had taken the decision last year that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice. The decisions were adopted by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine.



The Russian officials unsuccessfully appealed the FIFA and UEFA bans to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which upheld the bans. In the meantime, the nation even failed to participate in the Qatar 2022 World Cup for that reason. Now the junior team of Russia is invited and given the opportunity to participate in the South Asian age-level tournament under a request from the European Football Association as the association is sponsoring SAFF for the tournament.



This arrangement is made to provide a platform for the juniors to play. But, the flag of Russia will not be seen beside the flags of other participants as per the guidelines of the governing body of Earth's football.



It is not a common scene for a SAFF nation to host European teams, especially Russia. Whatever the reason is, it is undoubtedly a great opportunity for the teams from the South Asian region to face a stronger opponent like Russia at a friendly venue. The regional teams are happily taking the chance.



Now, it is Bangladesh's turn to show what it has to offer against the European opponent.



