Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, 5:49 AM
Home Sports

Ireland tour of Bangladesh 2023

Afif, Shoriful dropped from ODI squad for 3rd match

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced the 14-member squad for the 3rd ODI against Ireland slated for March 23 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The BCB dropped Afif Hossain and Shoriful Islam from the earlier squad.

Afif had been dropped from the squad of the 3rd and the last T20i against England couple of weeks back. It was the first time for Afif to be dropped from the playing eleven since his debut in 2018, who played 61 matches in a row. He then called in for ODI squad and now dropped from the one-dayers without playing a game.

Left arm speedster Shoriful Islam is also dropped from the squad without playing a game against Ireland.

"There's no meaning of keeping a 16-member squad for one match. They are sure to remain sideline in the 3rd ODI. It is better for them to play in DPL," BCB's Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu tried to rationalize the dropouts.

It is heard that both Afif and Shoriful already returned to Dhaka from Sylhet. Afif is representing Abahani Limited while Shoriful is going to play for Prime Bank Cricket Club.

Earlier, Bangladesh announced a 16-member squad for first and 2nd ODI but uncapped Zakir Hasan ruled out one-day before the first match sustaining injury and another uncapped Rony Talukder succeeded him.

Rony was also remained sideline in earlier games and hardly there have any possibilities of his playing in the 3rd match as Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das are fixed for opening slots and Najmul Shanto with bat at three. But still the BCB kept Rony in the squad.

Mehidy Miraz also remained out of playing eleven in earlier games, who is also among the 14 men.

Bangladesh outdid Ireland by 183 runs in the first game of the three-match ODI series pilling up 338 runs, while they set new record of their highest ODI total posting 349 runs on the board in the following game which was washed away. So, the game going to take place tomorrow (on Thursday) will be series decider.

Squad for 3rd ODI
Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Rony Talukdar.



