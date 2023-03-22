Lazio fans again condemned for anti-semitic chants

ROME, MAR 21: The Jewish community of Rome denounced on Monday alleged anti-Semitic behaviour from Lazio fans during Sunday's derby win against Roma (1-0).



"An entire stand chanting anti-Semitic chants, a 'fan' in the stands wearing a Hitlerson jersey and the number 88, and we, as always, the only ones outraged and protesting," wrote Ruth Dureghello, president of the Jewish community of Rome, on Twitter.



The post was accompanied by a photo of a supported in a Lazio shirt with 'Hitlerson' as the player name on the back with the number 88, code for 'Heil Hitler', and a video of Lazio fans chanting.



"Can it be that everyone continues to pretend that nothing is happening?" she asked.



These images had been "verified", said a spokesman for the Jewish community of Rome. AFP