Stocks rise on fresh stakes

Stocks rose on Tuesday as the investors took fresh stakespulling up indices on both the bourses of Dhaka Stock Exchange and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) At the end of the day's trade, the benchmark DSEX index gained 18.72 points or 0.30 per cent to 6,222. Shariah-based DSES index increased 5.90 points or 0.43 per cent to 1,355, while the blue-chip index DS30 added 4.80 points or 0.21 per cent to 2,220.



The DSE turnover stood at Tk 349 crore rising slightly from Monday's turnover ofTk 344 crore on Monday.



Of the issues traded, 87 advanced, 14 declined, and 224 remained unchanged.



The top 10 companies by turnover are:- Sea Pearl Beach, BSC, Shinepukur Ceramics, Olympic Industries, Rupali Life Insurance, Eastern Housing, Genex Infosys, ADN Telecom, Sonali Paper and RD Food.



The top 10 companies with price increase are:- Legacy Footwear, Orion Infusion, Haqqani Pulp, Metro Spinning, Union Capital, Pragati Life Insurance, Intraco Refueling, Shinepukur Ceramics, Eastern Housing and Prime Life Insurance.



At the CSE the overall value CASPI increased by 57 points. Of the 157 firms that participated in the market, 50 rose in price.



On the contrary, the price of 12 has decreased and the price of 95 has remained unchanged. Tk 12.29 crore was traded on Tuesday.





