Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, 5:47 AM
Global Money Week begins in the city

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

The 11th Anniversary of the Global Money Week celebration inaugurated in Bangladesh with the theme "Plan Your Money, Plant Your Future" at 71 Milonayoyon of Daffodil Education Network on Tuesday.

Global Money Week will be celebrated till March 26, 2023 for inspiring and trained up the youth to become economical, frugal and entrepreneurial.

The programme was jointly organized by Daffodil International University and Bangladesh Skill Development Institute along with the partner of First Security Islami Bank Limited (FSIBL).

Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Daffodil International University,  Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director, First Security Islami Bank Limited (FSIBL), Prof. Dr. Golam Rahman, Editor, Ajker Patrika, Media Personality Dr. Abdun Noor Tusher, MrDebashis Roy, National Project Manager of Future Nation of UNDP, Professor Ujjal K Choudhury, Advisor, Daffodil International University, Ms. Shaila Abedin, Ambassador of SKBF, Barrister Shehrin Salam Chowdhury, Director, Envoy Group, Ms.

 Alisha Prodhan, Founder Editor and CEO of Her Net,  K M Hasan Ripon, Chief Executive officer of Bangladesh Skill Development Institute and Ms. Ameena Hasan Ena, Deputy Director, Daffodil International University were present as the special Guest.
 
This year 176 countries are taking part in this movement to create awareness among the young generation regarding financial issues. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is hosting this campaign globally which has already reached 176 countries and 53 million children globally. Daffodil International University and Bangladesh Skill Development Institute is the country coordinator of the event in Bangladesh and leading this campaign for developing smart young children with strong money management skills.

Following the rules of OECD this year the organizing committee had taken up a weeklong program to celebrate this session.

 There were special sessions in different academic institutions, awareness creating campaigns in social and electronic media, Money Talk in different divisions. As per the OECD policy, the online session has been organized to ensure the safety and security of the participants.

Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Daffodil International University in his speech said, "We have to develop the habit of saving from a very young age." We are ready to help young people with any new ideas for this, he added.

First Security Islami Bank, Managing Director Syed Waseque Md. Ali, said, Bangladesh is twice recognized all over the world as a proof of good deeds in the event of Global Money Week.It is an honor for us to be associated with such an activity that makes us known in the world.

Prof. Dr. Golam Rahmansaid that it is important to teach the young generation of the country that they are saving and raising their own capital to become entrepreneurs.

Speakers on the occasion said that youth are the future of the nation. Through the celebration of Global Money Week, they become aware of earning money, livelihood, employment, investment, etc. and even inspired to develop as a young entrepreneur.

 The speakers hoped that the activities of Gebal Money Week would lead the new generation of our country towards a proper and beautiful future.


