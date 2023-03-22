Restaurateurs  call for maintaining food quality during Ramadan

Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association (BROA) has called upon the business community to be careful in providing safe and hygienic food at Iftar and Seheri during the month of Ramadan.



Secretary General of the trade body Imran Hasan made this call at a press conference in the city on Tuesday. President of the association Haji Osman Gani, Vice Presidents MS Alam Shahjahan and Rezaul Karim Sarkar Rabin attended the event.



Imran said, it is necessary to serve the people following business ethics and urged not to make excess profit.



Restaurant owners raised a demand on this occasion to include representatives of hotel-restaurants associations in mobile courts run by various government agencies. The leaders said almost 30 per cent of restaurants have shut down door due the pandemic.



Currently, the purchasing power of people is decreasing due to high inflation. The leaders of the trade body also demanded to increase gas supply to restaurants during fasting month.



They alleged of misinformation in social media and said those engaging in such bad practice should be punished.



Imran Hasan raised various problems and crises that may affect restaurant business during the fasting month of Ramada and came out several specific suggestions to run the restaurant business smoothly.



Some of the proposals are to include representatives of owners in mobile court of various government agencies. Despite many High Court directives mobile courts are beset by unruly practices.



Many restaurants have closed shutters due to Corona pandemic and those who survived are fuming. In recent times high inflation has reduced purchasing power of common people. In this case, prices of most of the products in the market are sky rocketing.



They said media should will play a responsible role in overcoming the crisis caused by some negative publicity and urged the consumer to scrutinize the comments on restaurant sector. A committee consisting of restaurant management and experts should be formed to look into the matter. A case will be filed under the ICT Act if the negative publicity about the restaurant is found to be false.



At present 5 percent VAT and tax is levied on AC and non AC restaurants. The trade leaders have proposed VAT should be at maximum 3 per cent and tax rate to be at 0.5 The gas supply we are getting from Titus Gas Authority is insufficient compared to the requirement. They said 40 percent restaurant are getting gas while the gas bills have been doubled.



Pointing at violence, he said peaceful environment need to be maintained. Provision should be made for smooth conduct of Iftar and Sehri related activities.



Imran said, government agencies vent their unwanted interference/anger on restaurant owners, levy fines which inordinately destroy business incurring financial losses. He said restaurant owners are working with Food Safety Authorities.



But since 95 percent manpower in this sector is unskilled and uneducated, compliance is difficult. The authorities should understand it.



