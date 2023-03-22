India, BD firms tie up to boost renewable energy market

The India-based product development company SuryaLogix has signed an agreement with PowerGen Engineering a Bangladesh-based company, for a local partnership.,



"With their strong technical team and experience in various fields like Diesel & Gas generators, Solar, ESS, Monitoring & Controlling, etc., PowerGen Engineering is a valuable addition to our network of partners," SuryaLogix said in a statement.



This partnership is set to boost the renewable energy market in Bangladesh and ultimately contribute towards the country's economic growth and sustainable development.



The agreement is a strategic move by SuryaLogix to expand its operations and reach out to new markets, the statement said.



The partnership will allow SuryaLogix to leverage Powergen Engineering's local expertise and knowledge of the Bangladeshi market. With this partnership, SuryaLogix aims to provide affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions to the customers of Bangladesh.



"We are committed to providing the highest quality service to our customers, and this partnership is a testament to that commitment. With this partnership, SuryaLogix aims to provide affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions to the customers of Bangladesh," the statement said.



Bangladesh is fortunate enough to have immense potential in renewable resources across solar, wind, hydro, biomass, and biogas to meet the growing energy demand in the country.



By the end of 2030, Bangladesh plans to produce 4190 megawatts (MW) of electricity from these natural renewable resources.



Over the past two decades, some 6 million solar home systems have been installed across the country, bringing electricity to remote off-grid communities.in Bangladesh, Any C & I company can install up to 10 MW capacity solar power plant for net metering which shows Bangladesh has a favourable policy.



Dnyaneshwar Pawar from SuryaLogix, and PowerGen Engineering, Director Zobayer, and Abdus Sabur were present during the agreement ceremony.



Suryalogix Managing Director Nitin Gutte is very much positive about this agreement with Bangladesh-based, Power-Gen Engineering, as it is one of the most important milestones for the company.



This agreement aligned with our vision "to drive innovation and harness the potential of Technology and positively impact the Social nvironment to maintain sustainable development.



This partnership will contribute towards reducing the country's dependence on fossil fuels and decreasing carbon emissions. The partnership is aligned with the government of Bangladesh's vision of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2041, the statement said.

