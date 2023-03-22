Dhaka sign G2G deal with Ottawa for Canadian Potash

A new government to government (G2G) contract with the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) for the delivery of Canadian potash from Canpotex Limited, the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) said in an announcement in Ottawa on Monday.



This is the 8th G2G contract that CCC has signed with the BADC. Last year, CCC facilitated the sale of over $500 million dollars of Canpotex's potash to Bangladesh.



BADC, an autonomous corporate body under Bangladesh's Ministry of Agriculture, is responsible for the procurement, storage, transport, and distribution of essential agricultural inputs.



This G2G contract for Canpotex's potash is another milestone in the growing relationship between Canada and Bangladesh. CCC has been integral in facilitating the reliable supply of high-quality Canadian potash from Canpotex to the Government of Bangladesh. In 2022, the Government of Bangladesh increased its imports of Canadian potash by more than 200% compared to the previous year.



CCC is Canada's government to government contracting agency. G2G contracts connect qualified Canadian companies with government buyers around the world. Every G2G contract has the legal effect of being signed in the name of the Government of Canada and comes with an assurance of contract performance. To learn more about how to leverage G2G contracts for the purchase of Canadian products and services, contact CCC.



"Canada has supplied Bangladesh with more than 3 million MTs of potash since 1972, and CCC is pleased to partner with BADC for the continued delivery of Canpotex's potash - which is a critical crop nutrient." - Antony Rizk, Business Development Director, Agriculture Sector, Canadian Commercial Corporation "Canpotex has been a reliable supplier of high-quality Canadian potash to overseas markets for over 50 years. We are pleased to once again partner with CCC and BADC to provide Bangladesh with the potash they need." - Gordon McKenzie, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canpotex.



