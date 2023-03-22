ECNEC approves Tk 426cr project to strengthen village courts

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved a Taka 426.35 crore project to strengthen village courts throughout the country in order to ensure wider access of rural poor, particularly the female population and under privilege people to get justice.



The approval came from a meeting of the ECNEC held with its chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Tuesday.



Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said the meeting also approved a total of nine projects with an overall of estimated cost of Taka 1,730.38 crore.



"Of the total project cost, Taka 633.52 crore will come from the government, Taka 1.44 crore from the concerned organization's own fund while the rest of Taka 1,095.42 crore as project assistance." Of the approved nine projects, four are new while five are revised projects.



The Local Government Division under the Ministry of LGRD and Cooperatives will implement the Strengthening of village courts (3rd phase) project with a cost of Taka 426.35 crore.



Of the total project cost, Taka 157.51 crore will come from the government fund while the rest of Taka 268.84 crore as grant from EU and UNDP.



Once the project is implemented, it would be possible to fulfill the demands of rural people related to Justice side by side the capacity of the local authorities would be enhanced in delivering due legal services.



The other projects approved in the meeting are: Enhancing capacity of Dhaka Metropolitan Police in combating terrorism and ensuring public security, 1st revised with an additional cost of Taka 229.82 crore, Construction of 112 residential flats for officials of Bangladesh Parliament Secretariat at Agargaon with Taka 98.22 crore, Sustainable Coastal and Marine Fisheries, 1st revised with an additional cost of Taka 588.67 crore.



It also include feasibility study to build important bridges on rural roads with Taka 80 crore, Countrywide mobile library project, 2nd revised with an additional cost of Taka 37.47 crore, The project for the improvement of equipment for technical education with Taka 98.01 crore.



Establishment of Dhaka Technical Teachers Training Institute, 3rd revised, with a reduced cost of Taka 2.55 crore and Installation of prepaid gas meter for TGTDCL, 3rd revised with an additional cost of Taka 174.39 crore.



Ministers and State Ministers attended the meeting while Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned were present. BSS



