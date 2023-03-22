DSS, SCI strengthening national case management service

In accordance with the Children Act 2013, the Department of Social Services (DSS) in partnership with Save the Children (SCI) has developed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Child Protection Case Management through a series of workshops and discussion sessions.



This SOP has been shared with the stakeholders to review and finalize which will contribute to strengthening the national Case Management Service at a programme held at Intercontinental Hotel in Dhaka recently, says a press release.



Chief Guest,Md. Jahangir Alam, Secretary, the Ministry of Social Welfare said:

"Case Management in child protection is a critically technical intervention where we need to consider different principles like; the "do no harm" policy, confidentiality and data protection protocol, the best interest of the child etc. This intervention demands very specific and significant guidelines for the child protection actors who are working both atthe policy level up to the frontline. In this continuum, the development of this SOP is a significant milestone towards ensuring that children in our society are safeguarded from all forms of abuse and exploitation and supported to their needs."



Special Guest, Dr. Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal, Director General, DSS said:

"DSS and Save the Children worked together to develop this child protection Case management SOP, which can be used as a reference guideline for actors who are implementing case management intervention in Bangladesh. This workshop is an opportunity for the child protection actors to participate and share their opinions and inputs. We value these inputs and believe it is crucial to ensure that the SOP is comprehensive and effective."



Guest of Honor, Onno van Manen, Country Director, Save the Children, Bangladesh said: "This SOP has been developed through a series of workshops and discussion sessions with the participation of resource persons from the Department of Social Services, the national and global team of Save the Children, and other stakeholders with financial support from the Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (JMoFA). I believe that this will provide a comprehensive framework for the management of child protection cases, ensuring that all stakeholders involved in the process work together effectively and efficiently."



This national-level workshop aimed to gather input from high-ranking government officials from DSS, representatives of leading child protection agencies, and stakeholders who can provide their input to finalize the draft SOP. The main objective of this SOP is to establish procedures to ensure quality, consistency, coordination in services, and adherence to agreed-upon standards on Child Protection Case Management under the National Case Management System in Bangladesh.It will also assist in coordination between other protection, legal, health, and psychosocial support organizations and service providers. The SOP is regarded as guidance to operationalize National Laws, Rules and Regulations, and International Standards.



The workshop was also attended by Abdulla Al Mamun Director, Child Protection and Child Rights Governance, Save the Children;Dr. Md Moktar Hossain,Deputy Secretary and Director of Social Security, Department of Social Services, S M Lavlur RahmanNPD, CSPB project, DSS.





