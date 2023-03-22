Pak varsity wins Int’l Inter-Univ Arbitration Contest

Bahria University, Islamabad, Pakistan won "The City Bank- BIAC International Inter- University Arbitration Contest 2022 on Sunday.



Bahria University, Islamabad, Pakistan, acted as the Claimant team and Bhuiyan Academy, Bangladesh acted as the Respondent team in the Finals held online The two teams competed against each other and the Bahria University, Islamabad, Pakistan won the Contest, says a press release.



Speaking on the occasion BIAC Chairman Mahbubur Rahman said it was essential for the upcoming legal professionals to have the skills and knowledge necessary to settle disputes outside of court as ADR has become the preferred choice of many parties to resolve commercial disputes.



So BIAC has taken a stance for students of Law from home and abroad to learn the characteristics of the arbitration process, as to how the parties opt for private dispute resolution in the real world and to provide an equal opportunity for the students to witness the entire legal process and technical spectrum of the arbitration proceedings that is much needed for them, Rahman emphasised.



BIAC hosted this Arbitration Contest to provide national and international students of Law a practical knowledge of ADR and to give them the opportunity to arbitrate a real case acting as Claimant and Respondent in a real-life scenario. Eight Universitires from Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh participated in the Contest, which was sponsored by the City Bank Limited.



In the Finals Shehara Varia, Director, the International ADR Center, Sri Lanka, Secretary General, ICLP Srilanka, Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Attorney at Law, Supreme Court of Sri Lanka and Partner, F J & G de Saram, Accredited Mediator, London School of Mediation Limited was the Tribunal Chairperson. Along with her there were two Members of the Tribunal, namely, Mohammed Forrukh Rahman, Barrister-at-Law and Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Head of Chambers, Rahman's Chambers, Panel Arbitrator, SAARC Arbitration Council, Panel Arbitrator, SCIA, China and Nicky Balani, Consultant at SCL Nishimura & Asahi Member of the Bar of England and Wales.



Guest of Honour to the event, Mahia Juned, Additional Managing Director, The City Bank Ltd., in her address said that there is a monumental backlog of cases in the Bangladeshi Courts and therefore ADR has the potential to provide cost effective and speedy dispute resolution to the aggrieved parties. She highly appreciated the BIAC's initiative of conducting the International Inter-University Arbitration Contest which will bolster the process of bringing change in the mindset of people.



Kaiser A. Chowdhury, Chief Executive officer of BIAC in his address said that the international contest has been launched with the aim to introduce the youth with the purpose and practice of ADR right from the onset.



Under this collaboration, BIAC recently organised a Training Programme on Arbitration and a Consultation Session jointly with CLDP.



