IBBL-Western Union remittance clients to get gifts

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) remittance clients will receive a backpack while receiving cash remittance through Western Union in every transaction. This offer will continue from 24 March to 22 April 2023.



Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Managing Director (Current Charge) of the Bank inaugurated Islami Bank-Western Union Special Remittance Campaign as chief guest at Islami Bank Tower recently, says a press release.



Md. Omar Faruk Khan and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Directors and Md. Shihabul Hasan, head of operations South Asia of Western Union attended the function as special guest.



Presided over by Mohammed Shabbir, Deputy Managing Director, Md. Altaf Hossain, Md. Nayer Azam, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder and Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Deputy Managing Directors and Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Chief Human Resources Officer, Miftah Uddin, Senior Executive Vice President, Md. Taohidur Rahman and M.Tanveer Hussain Khan of Western Union also attended the programme.



Executives of head office and Head of all zones, branches and sub-branch in-charges of the Bank joined the function through virtual platform.



