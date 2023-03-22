Video
Home Business

Haval launches next generation hybrid SUV

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

Ace Autos the exclusive distributor of Haval in Bangladesh participated in the 16th Dhaka Motor Show held from March 16th to 18th, 2023, where Haval H6 and Haval Jolion, two new generation intelligent hybrid SUVs were launched.

The launching ceremony was inaugurated by Hamin Ahmed and Manam Ahmed of the country's most iconic rock band MILES and Azharul Islam, CEO of Ace Autos. Miles and Haval two legends joined forces with the concept of Miles of travel with music along with Haval SUVs which would run miles after miles, says a press release.

CEO of Ace Autos, Azharul Islam said, "We are excited to see the positive impact the new cars will have on the market and the company is committed to providing innovative products with outstanding services to its customers."Now, GWM's new brand declaration is: 'GWM intelligent New Energy- more efficiency, more range and more safely.' GWM has always been adhering to intelligent new energy strategy. In the future, GWM will apply core technology to provide more advanced intelligent new energy products to meet the Global users' demand for cleaner and safer mobility life.


