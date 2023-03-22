Video
Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, 5:46 AM
Home Business

IPM hosts investors and startups conference

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

Index Project Management Limited (IPM) held conference on building sustainable startups scene in Bangladesh with the growing collaboration of global investors at Gulshan Club Dhaka on Sunday.

The conference titled 'FundForward' was attended by more than 50 entrepreneurs of the country. Digital market, technology, and investment experts share the opportunity can foster sustainable growth through collaborations between startups & global investors.

Speakers of FundForward unveil possibilities of a safe and transparent ecosystem of digitally connected businesses and communities globally, says a press release.

The event was followed by three core sessions, E-gaming and Metaverse, Fintech and Digital Finance, and The Challenges in Startup Industry.

The sessions were featured by Max Garza III, Chief Blockchain Officer-Faction Ai, Nazir Shaheen, CEO - South Asia Peninsula Universe; Efty Islam, Chairman - AT Capital Partners; Max Decker, Producer - Director CM Studios; Kyo Izuchi Deloitte, Japan; Sami Ahmed, MD and CEO - Startup Bangladesh Limited (SBL); Dr. Abdul Hannan Chowdhury Dean, School of Business and Economics - NSU; Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, Former Managing Director - Bangladesh Hitech Park; Shariful Islam, Founder and MD - Bangladesh Brand Forum, Founder - Innovation Conclave.


