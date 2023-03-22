Tecno launches smartphone phone Spark 10 Pro

Tecno, the innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 global markets, has launched the brand-new SPARK 10 Pro smartphone in Bangladesh.



The selfie segment smartphone is equipped with superior performance and youthful design crafted for the Gen Z users.



The smartphone will be available in Starry Black and Pearl White colors in two versions: 128GB+16GB (8GB Extended Ram) priced at Tk 17,990 and 128GB+8GB (4GB Extended Ram) priced at Tk 15,690.



Additionally, customers who purchase the SPARK 10 Pro between March 15 and April 20, 2023, will have a chance to win a Suzuki GSX R-150 motorcycle, says a press release.



The SPARK 10 Pro comes with adjustable dual soft lights on its 32MP ultra-clear front camera, allowing users to capture stunning selfies in any lighting condition.



Powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 gaming processor, it provides high performance for both creators and gamers. Gen Z users who look for a device capable of superior gaming, photography and entertainment experiences will get all required features in this smartphone.



As a selfie phone engineered the Gen Z, SPARK 10 Pro provides excellent portrait, vlogging and intelligent photography experiences with the advanced 50MP AI camera. The device also features a sleek and stylish design with a hard-wearing starry glass back panel and a 6.8" FHD+ optimally sized display, offering an immersive and theatrical visual experience. The SPARK 10 Pro is also supported by a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast-charging capacity.



