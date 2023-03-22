Event on VISA recognize clients held

VISA I Recognizing Outstanding Contributions - 2022 was arranged at Dhaka Bank Ltd corporate office recently, says a press release.



Every year VISA recognize clients and partners for their valuable contributions through the Visa Payment Excellence Awards.



While these awards are given to the organization, VISA understand that there are several individuals across multiple teams in the organization who play a key role in delivering such excellent business performance.



Starting this year, VISA would like to give recognition to such key contributors from Dhaka Bank who have played an outstanding role in 2022. VISA believe this will motivate and encourage the teams to continue their strong performances in 2023 and beyond and help deliver even better results for the bank.



EmranulHuq, Managing Director and CEO, along with Mohammad Abu Jafar, Additional Managing Director, A K M Shahnawaj, Deputy Managing Director (CRM), A M MMoyen Uddin, Deputy Managing Director (Operations and IT) and Md. Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CEMO headed the recognition programme on behalf of Dhaka Bank Limited.



SoumyaBasu, Country Manager and Ashish Chakraborty, Director, Business Development (Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan) representing VISA were present at the event.



H. M. MostafizurRahaman, Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Business Division, SahabubAlam Khan, Executive Vice President and CFO, M Rezaur Rahman, Executive Vice President and Head of Human Resource Division, Mohammad Asif Hossain, Senior Vice President & Head of Information Technology Division and other senior officials of Dhaka Bank Limited were also present at the event.



Dhaka Bank Limited is indeed excited and honored to have our special guests from VISA who are recognizing our key team members.



VISA has taken a great initiative to recognize significant contributors from Dhaka Bank's team who played vital role for boosting card business in 2022. Every member from Dhaka Bank Limited have contributed and has given their best effort.



However, as we were allowed to nominate up to 5 performers from our team who has contributed in areas of Product, Acquiring, Operations, IT and Sales, Dhaka Bank Limited nominated the below five officials who excelled for the year 2022.



Humayra Zaman - Senior Assistant Vice President, Cards and ADC Operations Unit, Md. Mayeen Akbar - Assistant Vice President, Business, Rewards and Alliance, Retail Business Division, Md. EhasanulAlamSaadi - Senior Principal Officer, Telemarketing, Cards & ADC Operations Unit, Navid Al Galib - Principal Officer, Product Development, Retail Business Division, Akram Hossain Rahat - Officer, Information Technology Division.



VISA has always been supportive toward Dhaka Bank over the years. Dhaka Bank Management is also very keen to provide all sorts of support to increase the card business.



Dhaka Bank Ltd have issued 70,000 VISA cards in 2022 in three major variants of Debit, Credit and Prepaid cards which was 30% higher than 2021. During this time the transaction portfolio grew by 40% from 2021 to 2022. Also in 2022 Dhaka Bank Limited introduced its first Platinum Islamic Credit Card under the brand of VISA.



