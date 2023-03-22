EBL launches Women Banking portal

Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) has launched a women banking portal for its female entrepreneurs at a round table program titled "Women's Participation in Smart Bangladesh," held on Monday.



This portal is an all-inclusive self-service platform where customers can avail a comprehensive bundle of online based services starting from business management training, access to finance training, entrepreneurship development program to online loan application, says a press release.



The key -note paper speaker at the roundtable was Economist Forresst E. Cookson and was also participated by women leaders like Ambareen Reza, Co-Founder and CEO, foodpanda; Sara Zaker, Co-Chairperson, Asiatic 3sixty; Zara Mahbub, Chief Executive Officer, Dun and Bradstreet Data and Analytics Private Limited; Dr Tanjiba Rahman, Chairman, Bangladesh Freelancers Development Society and Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL among others.