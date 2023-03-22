Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, 5:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ministry to sell meat, eggs at lower prices in Dhaka in Ramadan

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Meat, eggs, and milk will be sold at lower prices in Dhaka from March 23, and it will continue till the 28th of Ramadan.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock will sell meat, eggs, and milk at 20 points in Dhaka to meet public demand during the holy month of Ramadan, Iftekhar Hossain, public relations officer of the ministry, told UNB.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim will launch the sale of these items -- beef, mutton, dressed broiler chicken, milk, and eggs -- formally at a function in Dhaka on Thursday.

The Department of Livestock will conduct the sales. However, prices of the items are yet to be fixed, he added.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lazio fans again condemned for anti-semitic chants
Struggling Sevilla sack Sampaoli
World Athletics set to tighten transgender rules, lift Russia doping ban
Hodgson returns as Crystal Palace manager until end of season
Chelsea and Arsenal looking to end English drought in Women's Champions League
Ratcliffe will not pay 'stupid price' for Man Utd
Mbappe to become new France captain
Stocks rise on fresh stakes


Latest News
Bangladesh Make Two Changes to Squad for Third ODI Against Ireland
Russia’s reliance on China rises amid Ukraine sanctions
3 Barishal cops sued for torturing women in custody
Teenager dies falling from building in Dhaka’s Kamalapur
Thai election to be held May 14: commission
Ramadan in Saudi Arabia begins on Thursday
Dhaka to raise "shortcomings" of US HR report to Washington
Three youth held with 1.5 kgs heroin in Dinajpur
BNP leaders don't want Khaleda's release: Hasan
Future of Bangladesh, UK depends on scientific, technological excellence: Dickson
Most Read News
NSTU student found hanging on rooftop of dormitory
Committee to decide Ramadan start date Wednesday
One killed as gas cylinder of truck blasts while refilling at pump station
No bar for Shahabuddin to take oath as president: SC
Shaukat Mahmood expelled from BNP
Global Health Research Centre for Non-Communicable Diseases and Environmental Change launched in Dhaka
World should take steps to stop war in Ukraine: PM tells CNN
Sculptor Shamim Sikder passes away
Search at Dhaka University's SM Hall, 7 outsiders found
Bicycle rider killed in Satkhira road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft