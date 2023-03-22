AIBL signs participation agreement with BB

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank for participation in Green Transformation Fund (GTF).



Deputy Managing Director of AIBL Shabbir Ahmed received the agreement copy from Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder at Bangladesh Bank Head Office recently, says a press release.



The fund has been introduced by Bangladesh Bank to accelerate green practice and sustainable growth in export oriented and manufacturing industries.



Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Kazi Saidur Rahman, Executive Director Md Khurshid Alam, Director of Sustainable Finance Department Chowdhury Liakat Ali, Head of Sustainable Finance Unit of AIBL Md Zahurul Hoque and other senior officialsof both the organizations were present on the occasion.

