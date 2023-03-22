Video
BUET opens new biomedical labs

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) opened FESEM Laboratory and Optometry and Vision Laboratory for its Biomedical Engineering Department in joint collaboration with Carl Zeiss.

Local business farm Inter Science implemented the project.

In this regard an inauguration ceremony and a seminar titled 'Biomedical Engineers for Quality and Sustainable Healthcare in Bangladesh' were held at its campus on Tuesday where Health Secretary Dr Md Anwar Hossain Howlader as chief was present in the event.

Among others Nazmul Haque Khan, Additional Secretary (Health service division), Prof Abdul Jabbar Khan, Pro-Vice- Chancellor, BUET and others.

Dr Muhammad Tarik Arafat, Professor and head of Biomedical Engineering Department delivered his key note speech on Biomedical Engineers for Quality and Sustainable Healthcare in Bangladesh.

Prof Arafat in his speech emphasized the importance of medical devise, its necessity and quality healthcare service. He emphasized on proper use of medical devises in medical gas, water management systems and medical equipment management for sustainable health services.

"We need technology partners for improvement and developments", he said.

Anwar Hossain Howlader emphasized on capacity building by producing Biomedical Engineering graduates from institutes like BUET who will take the responsibilities for maintenance and repair of the medical equipment locally, and not to depend on foreign companies thus saving lot of foreign currencies and would also open the job opportunities in the mark.


