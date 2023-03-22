Video
Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, 5:45 AM
Home Business

Sales of halal fragrance, prayer rugs, beads picking up ahead of Ramadan

Published : Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

The sale of religious books, halal fragrance (ator) prayer rugs, and other bitems associated with Islam has increased exponentially ahead of Ramadan, in the premises of National Mosque Baitul Mukarram and other mosques in the city.

Prayer rugs, tasbihs and surma from Turkey, India, Pakistan and Iran are selling at different rates. A Turkish prayer rug is selling for upto Tk 5000, while Indian, Irani and Pakistani products sell at similar price.

People can buy a jainamaz (prayer rug) at Tk100 to 1000, Tasbih at Tk 50 to Tk500 and Ator at Tk100 to 8000 based on quality.
However one thing is common, all products are selling at higher price compared to the previous years. Traders are concerned over price hikes of other goods, which may impact purchase of religious products.

Raju Mia, a street vendor of Baitul Mukarram South gate told UNB that the business situation is not good this year so far. On an average their sale is around Tk3000 which however rose to Tk5000 to 8000 on Friday. His 6-member family depends on this small business, Raju said.

Every Ramadan, Raju makes a handsome profit by selling these products, which helps him to maintain his family smoothly. He told this correspondent that usually wholesalers supply these items as per orders.

The Mitford area of old Dhaka is the wholesale market of Ator while Baitul Mukarram is another hub of Jainamaz, Surma and Tasbih supply, Muntasir said.

Youth Masud Miaji, at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram told UNB, "I use Ator regularly, not just because the fasting month is coming. There is a thing about fragrance. Actually I don't use the other perfumes available in the market. They contain alcohol. As I always pray, I put Ator on the body."

Showing a bottle he has just purchased, he said, "I always use this one flavor and brand. I used to buy it for Tk100. Then it was Tk130 and now I bought it for Tk170."

"In fact, the price of everything is increasing. What else would the shopkeepers do?" Masud said, justifying the price hike.
Tupi seller Nazer Uddin said he has been in this business for 20 years. His shop is at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque.

Styles ranging from Jali (netted) to Omani and Pakistani brands are available, ranging in price from Tk50 to Tk500 per piece.
Though traders could not provide a clear or reliable estimate of business volume of these products in terms of value, most of them think it is annually not less than Tk100 crore.

As Bangladesh is a Muslim majority country, half the annual sales occur during the month of Ramadan, they said.    UNB


