

Dhaka Bank inks deal with BB



Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank Ltd and Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor of Bangladesh Bank exchanging the agreement at Bangladesh Bank, Head office, Dhaka recently, says a press release.



The fund has been introduced by Bangladesh Bank to accelerate green practice and sustainable growth in export oriented and manufacturing industries.



Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Kazi Saidur Rahman, Executive Director Md Khurshid Alam, Director of Sustainable Finance Department Chowdhury Liakat Ali and Mukarram Hossain Chowdhury Head of RMG Division of DBL among others, were present at the ceremony.



Dhaka Bank Ltd (DBL) has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank for participation in Green Transformation Fund (GTF) under Refinance Scheme of TK 5000 crore.Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank Ltd and Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor of Bangladesh Bank exchanging the agreement at Bangladesh Bank, Head office, Dhaka recently, says a press release.The fund has been introduced by Bangladesh Bank to accelerate green practice and sustainable growth in export oriented and manufacturing industries.Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Kazi Saidur Rahman, Executive Director Md Khurshid Alam, Director of Sustainable Finance Department Chowdhury Liakat Ali and Mukarram Hossain Chowdhury Head of RMG Division of DBL among others, were present at the ceremony.