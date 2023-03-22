Nazmul re-elected as BAPI President, Shafiuzzaman GS

Nazmul Hassan MP, Chairman of Nuvista Pharma Ltd., has been re-elected as the president of Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI) for the terms 2023-24 and 2024-25.



The election for the executive committee of BAPI was held at the 52nd annual general meeting of the association on March 16.



SM Shafiuzzaman, Managing Director of Hudson Pharmaceuticals Ltd, was also re-elected General Secretary of the association.



Abdul Muktadir, Chairman and Managing Director of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was elected Senior Vice President, while Md.



Harunur Rashid, Chairman and Managing Director of Globe Pharmaceuticals, and Muhammad Halimuzzaman, Deputy Managing Director and CEO of Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd. were re-elected as the Vice-President and Treasurer of BAPI respectively.



Nominated members of the advisory committee includes Vice Chairman of Beximco Group Salman F Rahman MP, Managing Director of ACME Laboratories Ltd. Mizanur Rahman Sinha, Managing Director of Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Tapan Chowdhury, Managing Director of General Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Dr. Momenul Haq, and Managing Director of Medimet Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Khandeker Tarique-ul-Islam.



