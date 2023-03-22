

Premier Bank opens Lohagara branch in Norail



The Premier Bank Ltd inaugurated the bank's Lohagora Branch in Logagoga Bazar in Norail, recently. It was officially inaugurated by chief guest Sheikh Nadir Hossain Lipu, Chairman of Milk Vita (Bangladesh Milk Producers' Co-operative Union Ltd.) and Managing Director of Rumi Fish Feed Industries Ltd, says a press release.Syed Nowsher Ali, Additional Managing Director (AMD) of The Premier Bank Limited attended the event as special guest accompanied by Tareq Uddin, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing and Communications.Lohagora upazilla Awami League President Munsi Alauddin; Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council President Mrityunjay Kumar Das; Gopalganj Chamber of Commerce General Secretary Sheikh Masudur Rahman; Lohagora upazilla Awami League Senior Advisor Sheikh Mohammad Ruhul Amin along with local eminent business personalities and elite also attended the programme.