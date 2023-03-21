Video
Tuesday, 21 March, 2023
Climate Ministers' meeting kicks off in Copenhagen

Published : Tuesday, 21 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Special Correspondent

Climate ministers and envoys kicked of two-day Climate Ministerial meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark on Sunday night to operationalise loss and damage funding arrangements, finalising the outcome on Global Goal on Adaptation, Implementing the Mitigation Work Programme, launching the Just Transition Work Programme and keeping the 1.5 ambition alive, said a UN release.

For the first time since COP27, ministers of climate and prominent political figures sat in person to advance the COP process.

They are expected to push for further robust climate action that meets COP27's milestone achievements and ambitions, and maintains the momentum for delivering at COP28.

"The Ministerial meeting is an opportunity for us to reflect on the instrumental breakthroughs, as well as key achievements that came out of Sharm El Sheikh and consolidate the unity of purpose in fighting climate change and driving further implementation and action through 2023, on the road to COP28 in the UAE. I continue to urge more ambitious climate action, remind us of the perils of backsliding, and to stay focused on implementation and outcomes," said Sameh Shoukry, COP27 President and Foreign Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Egypt's Foreign Minister and COP27 President Sameh Shoukry, and COP28 President-Designate, Dr Sultan Al-Jaber, co-chair the meeting with Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC, other UN senior officials and non-governmental stakeholders in attendance.

The political high-level meeting in the Danish capital will also focus on catalysing the implementation of the outcomes from COP27. The meeting will tackle the main issues of adaptation, finance, mitigation and loss and damage through a threefold agenda that addresses: Implementing the Sharm el-Sheikh Implementation Plan (SHIP) and building on COP27 outcomes, commitments and pledges, setting the course for a successful COP28 in UAE, and cementing Paris Agreements targets through the first Global Stocktake exercise, the release said.

The ministerial agenda will comprise plenaries and breakout sessions, on climate adaptation, finance, loss and damage, mitigation, as well as the 'Global Stocktake', which will take place at the COP28. The Global Stocktake is part of the ambition mechanism built into the Paris Agreement and will take stock of its implementation to assess the common progress of succeeding with the long-term goals of the Agreement.

"As we approach the mid-point of this critical decade, the Global Stocktake will underscore the paramount importance of a continuum of progress, identification of opportunities and challenges, and supporting further action and ambition across all themes in a transparent, participatory, and inclusive manner. This vital and long anticipated milestone of the Paris Agreement architecture will highly benefit from continuous and consistent political leadership, engagement, and support," mentioned the invitation to the Ministerial Meeting.



