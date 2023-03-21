DU probe report submission delayed

The probe committee, formed to investigate the incidents of extortion occurred by a section of Dhaka University (DU) proctorial mobile team members from campus shops, has been repeatedly extending the deadline of the submission of the reports.



A three-member committee, formed on March 1, was instructed to submit the report within 14 days.



Convener of the committee Prof M Maksudur Rahman on March 15 told this correspondent that he would submit the report by two days.



However, six extra days have elapsed, they are yet to submit the report.



Proctor Office sources told this correspondent that a few administrative officials have been trying to influence the report to save a few alleged members, involved in the extortion.



Prof Liton Kumar Saha, one of the probe committee members, said that they took permission 'verbally' from the university Vice-Chancellor to extend the deadline till the end of this week.



"We will interview a few other people," he said.



Asked about the findings of the report, Dr Dilara Zahid, the other member in the committee, said that they have found a good deal of information about the involvement of a few members in the extortion.



Contacted, Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said that the probe committee might need seven to ten days more to complete the investigation.



The DU administration evicted over 300 makeshift shops, illegally erected at different spots on the campus, following a report published in The Daily Observer which showed that a section of proctorial mobile team members used to extort over half a crore Taka every year from the illegal floating shops.



