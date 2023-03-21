Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 March, 2023, 2:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Extortion Allegations

DU probe report submission delayed

Published : Tuesday, 21 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Tausiful Islam

The probe committee, formed to investigate the incidents of extortion occurred by a section of Dhaka University (DU) proctorial mobile team members from campus shops, has been repeatedly extending the deadline of the submission of the reports.

A three-member committee, formed on March 1, was instructed to submit the report within 14 days.

Convener of the committee Prof M Maksudur Rahman on March 15 told this correspondent that he would submit the report by two days.

However, six extra days have elapsed, they are yet to submit the report.

Proctor Office sources told this correspondent that a few administrative officials have been trying to influence the report to save a few alleged members, involved in the extortion.

Prof Liton Kumar Saha, one of the probe committee members, said that they took permission 'verbally' from the university Vice-Chancellor to extend the deadline till the end of this week.

"We will interview a few other people," he said.

Asked about the findings of the report, Dr Dilara Zahid, the other member in the committee, said that they have found a good deal of information about the involvement of a few members in the extortion.

Contacted, Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said that the probe committee might need seven to ten days more to complete the investigation.

The DU administration evicted over 300 makeshift shops, illegally erected at different spots on the campus, following a report published in The Daily Observer which showed that a section of proctorial mobile team members used to extort over half a crore Taka every year from the illegal floating shops.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate Ministers' meeting kicks off in Copenhagen
DU probe report submission delayed
Ctg Port starts handling larger vessels
Interpol red corner looms for Arav
Putin welcomes China's Xi to Kremlin amid Ukraine fighting
Putin says ready to discuss China's Ukraine plan at Xi talks
Long-term policy a must for boosting exports: PM
Saudi govt lifts age limit for Hajj


Latest News
EU's top diplomat hails deal on artillery shells for Ukraine
China appeals for fair treatment after latest TikTok bans
Bangladesh starts campaign with emphatic 8-1 victory over Bhutan
Youth found dead in corn field in Gaibandha
President asks ACC to ensure prevention of corruption in dev sectors
BNP takes path of conspiracy as it fears polls: Hasan
No age limit for hajj pilgrims this year
Elderly man crushed under train in Netrokona
BNP is now doing politics over road accidents: Quader
BNP won't go to election under AL, Fakhrul reiterates
Most Read News
Stakeholders should work together to make smart BD by 2041
Case filed against Emad Paribahan owner over expressway accident
UNHCR 'not involved' in discussions on Rohingya repatriation
Climate change impacts on availability of fresh water
Gulistan blast: RAB dog 'Cheetah' receives award
55 BNP men detained in Banani Club raid
SCBA polls: 13 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
SCBA polls: Writ filed by pro-BNP lawyers for probe committee
Khaleda's coal mine graft case hearing on May 29
Ministries coordinate govt's tough stance against price hikes in Ramadan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft