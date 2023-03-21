Ctg Port starts handling larger vessels

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 20: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), prime sea port of the country, operated to berth larger vessels from Monday with 200-metre long having 10-metre draft in its 135 years of operational activities.

In this connection, CPA issued a circular on Sunday.



"From now larger vessels with 200-metre length and 10-metre draft will take berth in CPA jetties regularly," Muhammad Omar Faruk, Secretary of CPA told the Daily Observer.



Earlier, on January 16 MV Common Atlas, a Marshal Island flag carrier with 200-metre long having 10-metre draft took berth at CCT-1 jetty of CPA for the first time in the history of Chattogram Port, Faruk said.



Currently, a vessel with 9.5-metre draft and 190-metre length can take berth at the CPA jetties. The existing draft and length had been increased in 2015. But earlier a vessel with 8.5-metre and 180-metre length could take berth at CPA jetties.



CPA sources said, the ship of 160-metre long with 7-metre draft could take berth at CPA jetty in 1975 which had ultimately increased to 170- metre long with 8-metre draft in 1980. In 1990, the length and draft had increased to 180-metre and 8.5-metre while in 1995 it had increased to 186-metre length and 9.2-metre draft ultimately in 2014 -it was inceased to 190-metre length and 9.5-metre draft.



With the berthing of larger vessels in CPA jetty, a new chapter has been opened in the maritime trade of the country.



In order to increase the length and draft of the ships called for Chattogram Port, the CPA had appointed a British company "H R Wellingford" to conduct a survey of Karnaphuli River on a larger scale on November 18 in 2020. On the basis of the survey future development works of the Chattogram Port will be taken up. Every decisions of development of any project will be taken up on the basis of the survey report. An exact and proper guideline will be formulated for all activities of the port on the recommendations and suggestions of the survey report.



The survey of the Karnaphuli River from Kaptai Dam to Kutubdia, stretching nearly 210 kilometres began in January in 2021.



Present decision to allow berthing of larger vessels has been taken up with the survey report of the British company.



The survey will help CPA to take proper decision on dredging, existing condition of navigational channel of the port, depth of the riverbed, and the situation of encroachment.



The decision of allowing the larger vessels in CPA jetties, will certainly put a positive impact on the country's import-export trade and will save billions of dollars in the transportation sector.



In the current situation, those involved in the shipping business and import-export trade in country have been demanding for increasing the length and draft of the port for a long time. However, dredging at some points of the river by doing some work on the bends near the outer anchorage and Guptakhal can accommodate a vessel with a draft of 225 meter in length and 11 meter draft in the port channel.



Currently, a container ship of 190-metre length and 9.5-metre draft capable of handling Chattogram Port can transport a maximum of 1600 TEUS containers.



It will be possible to transport 2700 TEUS containers on ships of 200 meters length and 10 meters draft. It will transport many more containers at almost the same cost, which will not only have a positive impact on the port's container transport and handling, but will also save billions of dollars financially.



At present transhipment ports like Singapore, Port Kelang in Malaysia, Tanjum Pelepas, Colombo in Sri Lanka and some ports in China operate vessels of 9.5-metre draft.



