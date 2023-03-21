Video
Interpol red corner looms for Arav

Published : Tuesday, 21 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 20: Bangladesh has requested the Interpol to issue red corner against Robiul Islam alias Apon alias Arav Khan, a key suspect in the murder of a police officer.

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Inspector General of Police (IGP) told reporters in Chattogram on Monday while inaugurating Enayet Bazar Police Outpost at Nandankanan, in the port city, "Interpol has accepted our request."

Arav Khan came into the spotlight recently after opening a jewellery store in the United Arab Emirates.

Many Bangladeshi celebrities, including cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, actress Prarthana Fardin Dighi and social media star Ashraful Alom aka Hero Alom flew to Dubai to attend inauguration ceremony of Arav's store at his invitation.

The event caused a stir back home as just prior to it, police revealed that Arav was none other than Rabiul Islam, a fugitive charged with the 2018 murder of police officer Mamun Imran Khan.
 
He took the alias Arav Khan and travelled to Dubai on Indian passport.

Arav and Rabiul aren't his only aliases either as he has taken various other names at different times.
 
His father worked at a restaurant in Dhaka.

Arav made fortune, but the source of his wealth is dubious, say the police.

As many as nine arrest warrants were issued against Arav at his native village Kotalipara, Gopalganj. But the number of cases against him is higher.


