Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 March, 2023, 2:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Saudi govt lifts age limit for Hajj

Published : Tuesday, 21 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

The government of Saudi Arabia has lifted the age barrier for the Hajj pilgrims for this year. Withdrawing the age barrier, the Saudi government issued a decree on Monday.

As a result, the pilgrims of bellow 12 years would also be able to perform Hajj this year, according to a circular of the Religious Affairs Ministry issued on Monday. Ministry's Deputy Secretary (Hajj-1) Abul Kashem Muhammad Shahin signed the notification.

The notification said that due to the decree of the Saudi government, there is no age barrier for the bellow 12 persons to perform Hajj this year. "All concerned are being informed about the matter."
According to the previous announcement of the ministry, Hajj registration for the Bangladeshi pilgrims would be ended on Tuesday.

At the same time, the Ministry has also started procedures to select a lead agency for those Hajj agencies which have less than 97 registered pilgrims.

According to the Section 26 of the Hajj and Umrah Rules, 2022, the registered pilgrims of those agencies which have registered less than 97 pilgrims will be transferred to the name of the agencies which have more than 97 pilgrims. The agencies will be considered as lead agency, so that all pilgrims can perform Hajj in a coordinated manner following the Hajj and Umrah Act.

The lead agencies would be responsible for the pilgrims



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate Ministers' meeting kicks off in Copenhagen
DU probe report submission delayed
Ctg Port starts handling larger vessels
Interpol red corner looms for Arav
Putin welcomes China's Xi to Kremlin amid Ukraine fighting
Putin says ready to discuss China's Ukraine plan at Xi talks
Long-term policy a must for boosting exports: PM
Saudi govt lifts age limit for Hajj


Latest News
EU's top diplomat hails deal on artillery shells for Ukraine
China appeals for fair treatment after latest TikTok bans
Bangladesh starts campaign with emphatic 8-1 victory over Bhutan
Youth found dead in corn field in Gaibandha
President asks ACC to ensure prevention of corruption in dev sectors
BNP takes path of conspiracy as it fears polls: Hasan
No age limit for hajj pilgrims this year
Elderly man crushed under train in Netrokona
BNP is now doing politics over road accidents: Quader
BNP won't go to election under AL, Fakhrul reiterates
Most Read News
Stakeholders should work together to make smart BD by 2041
Case filed against Emad Paribahan owner over expressway accident
UNHCR 'not involved' in discussions on Rohingya repatriation
Climate change impacts on availability of fresh water
Gulistan blast: RAB dog 'Cheetah' receives award
55 BNP men detained in Banani Club raid
SCBA polls: 13 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
SCBA polls: Writ filed by pro-BNP lawyers for probe committee
Khaleda's coal mine graft case hearing on May 29
Ministries coordinate govt's tough stance against price hikes in Ramadan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft