Saudi govt lifts age limit for Hajj

The government of Saudi Arabia has lifted the age barrier for the Hajj pilgrims for this year. Withdrawing the age barrier, the Saudi government issued a decree on Monday.



As a result, the pilgrims of bellow 12 years would also be able to perform Hajj this year, according to a circular of the Religious Affairs Ministry issued on Monday. Ministry's Deputy Secretary (Hajj-1) Abul Kashem Muhammad Shahin signed the notification.



The notification said that due to the decree of the Saudi government, there is no age barrier for the bellow 12 persons to perform Hajj this year. "All concerned are being informed about the matter."

According to the previous announcement of the ministry, Hajj registration for the Bangladeshi pilgrims would be ended on Tuesday.



At the same time, the Ministry has also started procedures to select a lead agency for those Hajj agencies which have less than 97 registered pilgrims.



According to the Section 26 of the Hajj and Umrah Rules, 2022, the registered pilgrims of those agencies which have registered less than 97 pilgrims will be transferred to the name of the agencies which have more than 97 pilgrims. The agencies will be considered as lead agency, so that all pilgrims can perform Hajj in a coordinated manner following the Hajj and Umrah Act.



The lead agencies would be responsible for the pilgrims

