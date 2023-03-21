Single digit lending rate cap to be lifted in June

Bangladesh Bank in its 58th meeting of the monetary policy committee held on Sunday decided to lift existing single digit lending cap which may come into effect from July this year.



The meeting presided over by governor Abdur Rouf Talukder also decided to calculate foreign exchange reserves as per the International Monetary Fund (IMF) requirements, according to sources in the central bank.



Banks were demanding for a long time to withdraw the Bangladesh Bank's (BB) existing rule on charging maximum 9 per cent interest rate on lending which was affecting doing business by the banks.



But things are changing now and it is a need to withdraw the cap a senior BB official said requesting anonymity.



Based on the discussions in the meeting the central bank adopted three decisions that will be reflected in the coming monetary policy statement, he said.



Under the latest decision of withdrawing single digit lending cap the BB will set a market-based reference rate for banks to fix the lending rates which may come into effect from July, the official said.



Bankers and economists hail the decisions, saying that it would give some sorts of respite to the banks which saw drastic fall in their profitability due mainly to the lending cap.



The rate was imposed on April 2020 when there was enough excess liquidity--amid contraction of economic activity for the pandemic--and there was a need to push liquidity into the market, according to market insiders.



The meeting also made two more important decisions: starting monetary policy-modernization framework under which the interest rate- policy corridor will be made, and calculation of foreign-exchange reserves in accordance with the sixth edition of the IMF's Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual.



