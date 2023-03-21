Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 March, 2023, 2:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Single digit lending rate cap to be lifted in June

Published : Tuesday, 21 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank in its 58th meeting of the monetary policy committee held on Sunday decided to lift existing single digit lending cap which may come into effect from July this year.

The meeting presided over by governor Abdur Rouf Talukder also decided to calculate foreign exchange reserves as per the International Monetary Fund (IMF) requirements, according to sources in the central bank.

Banks were demanding for a long time to withdraw the Bangladesh Bank's (BB) existing rule on charging maximum 9 per cent interest rate on lending which was affecting doing business by the banks.

But things are changing now and it is a need to withdraw the cap a senior BB official said requesting anonymity.

Based on the discussions in the meeting the central bank adopted three decisions that will be reflected in the coming monetary policy statement, he said.

Under the latest decision of withdrawing single digit lending cap the BB will set a market-based reference rate for banks to fix the lending rates which may come into effect from July, the official said.

Bankers and economists hail the decisions, saying that it would give some sorts of respite to the banks which saw drastic fall in their profitability due mainly to the lending cap.

The rate was imposed on April 2020 when there was enough excess liquidity--amid contraction of economic activity for the pandemic--and there was a need to push liquidity into the market, according to market insiders.

The meeting also made two more important decisions: starting monetary policy-modernization framework under which the interest rate- policy corridor will be made, and calculation of foreign-exchange reserves in accordance with the sixth edition of the IMF's Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate Ministers' meeting kicks off in Copenhagen
DU probe report submission delayed
Ctg Port starts handling larger vessels
Interpol red corner looms for Arav
Putin welcomes China's Xi to Kremlin amid Ukraine fighting
Putin says ready to discuss China's Ukraine plan at Xi talks
Long-term policy a must for boosting exports: PM
Saudi govt lifts age limit for Hajj


Latest News
EU's top diplomat hails deal on artillery shells for Ukraine
China appeals for fair treatment after latest TikTok bans
Bangladesh starts campaign with emphatic 8-1 victory over Bhutan
Youth found dead in corn field in Gaibandha
President asks ACC to ensure prevention of corruption in dev sectors
BNP takes path of conspiracy as it fears polls: Hasan
No age limit for hajj pilgrims this year
Elderly man crushed under train in Netrokona
BNP is now doing politics over road accidents: Quader
BNP won't go to election under AL, Fakhrul reiterates
Most Read News
Stakeholders should work together to make smart BD by 2041
Case filed against Emad Paribahan owner over expressway accident
UNHCR 'not involved' in discussions on Rohingya repatriation
Climate change impacts on availability of fresh water
Gulistan blast: RAB dog 'Cheetah' receives award
55 BNP men detained in Banani Club raid
SCBA polls: 13 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
SCBA polls: Writ filed by pro-BNP lawyers for probe committee
Khaleda's coal mine graft case hearing on May 29
Ministries coordinate govt's tough stance against price hikes in Ramadan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft