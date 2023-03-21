Video
Home Back Page

BNP won’t allow any election under AL: Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 21 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secteray General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "BNP will not allow any election under Awami League and Sheikh Hasina government."

He said it while addressing at the inauguration programme of Saidpur Zila BNP bi-annual conference on Monday at Saidpur city community centre.

Fakhrul said that, "In this political situation BNP will not participate to any election under Hasina government and will not allow any election under this fascist government."

"The demand of the people for free and fair elections under the caretaker government will be decided on the streets," he added.

Fakhrul said, "Our slogan is 'Take Back Bangladesh', the democratic Bangladesh, which was destroyed by the Awami League government. They have established a fascist and authoritarian state now we have to take back democratic Bangladesh."

"This anti-people, anti-democracy, anti-independence Awami League must be defeated and a people's government, people's parliament must be formed through the movement," he added.

Awami League brought the idea of caretaker government in 1996. That is why Awami League went on strike for 173 days along with Jamaat and Jatiya Party.

Mentioning that, "BNP initially did not agree to a caretaker government but Khaleda Zia accepted it in view of the demands of the people," he added, "Four peaceful elections have been held under that system. Now they are arranging elections under a party government because they will not win elections under a caretaker government."

Fakhrul alleged, "They are still shouting that elections will be held in the light of the constitution. Which constitution? This constitution is not that constitution! They changed it by force."



