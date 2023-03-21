BNP now doing politics over road accidents: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is now doing politics over road accidents after being failure in movement.



"After practicing constant negative politics and making falsehood, BNP is now passing such a situation that if a person dies in a lightning strike, the party is getting involved in putting its blame on the government," he said in a statement.



Condemning and protesting a statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir over a road accident that took place on Sunday, he said Fakhrul's remarks over the road accident was politically motivated and fabricated one.



"But, the country's road communication sector was the most neglected sector during the BNP regime," Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said.



He said after assuming power, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave the most priority to the road communication sector and now a revolutionary change is now visible in this sector under her skilled leadership.



"BNP is ashamed of acknowledging this truth," he added.



Seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of those who killed in the road accident occurred yesterday and expressing sympathy to the bereaved families, the road transport and bridges minister said: "Every death is painful. We do not want any death on roads. Road condition was not responsible for the accident took place at Kutubpur under Shibganj upazila in Madaripur."



He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is relentlessly working to bring discipline back on the road and transport sector.



Meanwhile, Quader said, the long-cherished rules were formulated under the Road Transport Act-2018 and the works continue to gradually upgrade the country's national highways into six lanes. BSS



