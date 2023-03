The Election Commission (EC) will write to the Finance Ministry today seeking Tk 1,260 crore to repair Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) for the 12th general election, Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman told reporters on Monday.



If the Election Commission does not get the fund the election would be held using ballot. he said.



He said out of 1,50,000 EVMs 1,10,000 need to be repaired.