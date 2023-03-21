Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 March, 2023, 2:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Myanmar condition not conducive to return of Rohingyas: UNHCR

Published : Tuesday, 21 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Diplomatic Correspondent

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency in a statement said that the conditions in Myanmar's Rakhine State are currently "not conducive" to the sustainable return of Rohingya refugees.

"UNHCR's position on returns of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar remains unchanged," said the UN agency sharing its assessment.

"UNHCR is not involved in these discussions," it said in a statement on Bangladesh, Myanmar pilot project on Rohingya returns.

 The statement was shared by the UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific on Sunday night. The UN agency said it is aware of the visit of a Myanmar delegation to Bangladesh to meet with a group of Rohingya refugees - on a bilateral pilot project between the two countries on possible repatriation.

At the same time, the UNHCR reiterated that every refugee has a right to return to their home country based on an informed choice, but that no refugee should be forced to do so. UNHCR said it will continue to work with Bangladesh and Myanmar to ensure that Rohingya refugees maintain the right to return when they choose to do so, based on a fully informed and voluntary decision.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP won’t allow any election under AL: Fakhrul
BNP now doing politics over road accidents: Quader
EC will seek Tk 1,260cr to repair EVMs
Myanmar condition not conducive to return of Rohingyas: UNHCR
No vaccination in schools, colleges without prior approval
Armed forces being made capable to defend country’s sovereignty: PM
Missing BNP leader Ilias Ali named in Sylhet committee
We won’t let AL hold conspiratorial poll: Fakhrul


Latest News
EU's top diplomat hails deal on artillery shells for Ukraine
China appeals for fair treatment after latest TikTok bans
Bangladesh starts campaign with emphatic 8-1 victory over Bhutan
Youth found dead in corn field in Gaibandha
President asks ACC to ensure prevention of corruption in dev sectors
BNP takes path of conspiracy as it fears polls: Hasan
No age limit for hajj pilgrims this year
Elderly man crushed under train in Netrokona
BNP is now doing politics over road accidents: Quader
BNP won't go to election under AL, Fakhrul reiterates
Most Read News
Stakeholders should work together to make smart BD by 2041
Case filed against Emad Paribahan owner over expressway accident
UNHCR 'not involved' in discussions on Rohingya repatriation
Climate change impacts on availability of fresh water
Gulistan blast: RAB dog 'Cheetah' receives award
55 BNP men detained in Banani Club raid
SCBA polls: 13 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
SCBA polls: Writ filed by pro-BNP lawyers for probe committee
Khaleda's coal mine graft case hearing on May 29
Ministries coordinate govt's tough stance against price hikes in Ramadan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft