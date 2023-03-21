Myanmar condition not conducive to return of Rohingyas: UNHCR

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency in a statement said that the conditions in Myanmar's Rakhine State are currently "not conducive" to the sustainable return of Rohingya refugees.



"UNHCR's position on returns of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar remains unchanged," said the UN agency sharing its assessment.



"UNHCR is not involved in these discussions," it said in a statement on Bangladesh, Myanmar pilot project on Rohingya returns.



The statement was shared by the UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific on Sunday night. The UN agency said it is aware of the visit of a Myanmar delegation to Bangladesh to meet with a group of Rohingya refugees - on a bilateral pilot project between the two countries on possible repatriation.



At the same time, the UNHCR reiterated that every refugee has a right to return to their home country based on an informed choice, but that no refugee should be forced to do so. UNHCR said it will continue to work with Bangladesh and Myanmar to ensure that Rohingya refugees maintain the right to return when they choose to do so, based on a fully informed and voluntary decision.



