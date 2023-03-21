No vaccination in schools, colleges without prior approval



The Department of Drug Administration has found evidence of administering fake vaccine called Cervarix for cervical cancer at educational institutions.



The authorities issued instruction not to carry out vaccination in schools and colleges without the prior permission of the Department of Drug Administration or the Department of Health.



The information was given recently, in a letter signed by Major General Mohammad Yusuf, Director General of Drug Administration to the Director General of Secondary and Higher Education.



It said, you are hereby informed that Cervix vaccine (human papilloma virus vaccine) has been found to be counterfeit.

A counterfeiter faked the Cervarix vaccine label by partially filling empty vials from unregistered (import prohibited) hepatitis B vaccine vials, which were seized by the CID on March 16.



The letter also said that on March 18, the officials of the Department of Drug Administration found evidence that girls were being vaccinated with the face vaccine at Darus Salam AR Khan Foundation at Mirpur.



At the same time, it has been reported that fake vaccines have been administered at schools and colleges in Gazipur district.

In this situation, if any vaccination is needed by schools, colleges, it is necessary to have the prior approval of the Directorate of Drug Administration or the Directorate of Health.



It is specifically requested not to carry out such vaccination programnes at schools and colleges without the prior approval of the Department of Drug Administration or the Health Department.



