

Armed forces being made capable to defend country’s sovereignty: PM



"We don't want war with anyone. But, we have to attain enough efficiency to protect our independence and sovereignty if Bangladesh falls into such situation and we're preparing our forces keeping that in mind," she said.



The premier said this while commissioning the newly constructed naval submarine base "BNS Sheikh Hasina" by unveiling its nameplate, joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here.



The inaugural function was held at Pekua in Cox's Bazar.



The prime minister said her government is maintaining the foreign policy adopted by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, "Friendship to all, malice to none."



She asked the armed forces personnel to continue efforts to materialise Father of the Nation's dream of building developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041 free from hunger and poverty alongside discharging professional duties.



"We have established the Bangladesh Navy as a smart force. We will build every organisation as modern with up-to-date and technological knowledge," she said.



The premier said they have adopted a "Blue Economy" policy and are working to use the vast marine resources in flourishing country's national economy and thus to contribute to ensuring overall development of Bangladesh.



She said the newly commissioned submarine base would help navy increase its operational capacity to secure the vast marine resources while the ships passing through the Bay of Bengal also can take help from the base.



"A proud chapter is added to the history of Bangladesh Navy with commissioning the complete and ultra-modern submarine base," she said.



The premier also witnessed the first flag hoisting ceremony in the submarine base of the navy.



Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal gave the address of welcome at the venue in Pekua.



A brief audio-visual documentary of the submarine base was screened at the function.



Sheikh Hasina said Bangabandhu had enacted the Territorial Waters and Maritime Zones Act, 1974 to establish Bangladesh's rights on its maritime boundaries.



But, the United Nations adopted the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in 1982 as an international maritime law, she said. �BSS



