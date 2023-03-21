Video
Tuesday, 21 March, 2023, 2:12 AM
Home Back Page

Missing BNP leader Ilias Ali named in Sylhet committee

Published : Tuesday, 21 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Sylhet Correspondent

After one year of the conference, the full committee of Sylhet district BNP has been announced. This committee was approved by the signature of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Secretary General of the BNP Central Committee at around 10:00pm on Sunday. In total, there are 151 names in various positions. M Ilias Ali, the former Member of Parliament of Sylhet-2, who has been missing for almost 11 years, has got a post as a member.

Sylhet district BNP president Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury said that the councils elected the president, general secretary, and organizational secretary by direct voting on March 29 last year. The Central Committee approved the committee as a whole on Sunday.

Regarding keeping the 'missing' leader in the committee, District BNP President Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury said, "We still believe that M Ilias Ali is alive." Basically, the government has kept him 'disappeared'. He was once the president of the district BNP. Taking all aspects into consideration, the popular leader of the Sylhet region has been kept on the committee.


