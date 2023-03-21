Video
LOKKHO celebrates 7th anniversary

65 news presenters awarded

Published : Tuesday, 21 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Observer Desk

The LOKKHO News Presentation Academy celebrated its seventh anniversary in a grand manner. A programme was held in the Neelima Ibrahim Auditorium of the Bangladesh Women's Association on Bailey Road in the capital to celebrate the anniversary recently.

LOKKHO Academy Award-2023 was organised to inspire 65 LOKKHO trainees who had recently joined as news presenters and journalists in various broadcasting medium.

A lifetime achievement award was handed to Mirza TarekulQader, Executive Director of Bangladesh Institute of Journalism and Electronic Media (BJEM), for his exceptional commitment to news reporting and journalism training over the past 25 years.

The Appreciation Award was given to broadcast journalist Ashikur Rahman Srabon for his special report on iconic fiction writer Humayun Ahmed and Dr Saklayen Russel, the first news presenter to earn the title of "Ironman" abroad.

Media personalities Abdun Noor Tushar, Shamsuddin Haider Dalim, Associated Press (AP) Bureau Chief JulhasAlam, BBC Journalist Sharmin Rauma, Power of She's Project chief Sabina Sabi, news anchor Mahbub Hasan, executive producers and news presenters of various televisions and many others attended the event as guests.

Azizus Samad Azad Don, a member of the Bangladesh Awami League Working Committee, and HTM QuaderNewaz, director of the Standard Group and trustee of the International Standard University, took part in the occasion.

Raisul Hoque Chowdhury, founding President of LOKKHO, said that our LOKKHO News Presentation Academy is Bangladesh's first practicing centre for news presentation. After receiving training at the academy, more than 250 trainees are employed by various media stations. Every year, we professionally train 100 individuals in news reporting and broadcast journalism similar to that seen on television.



